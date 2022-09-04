ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
Whiskey Riff

Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game

I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
April Killian

Urban Legends of the Shoals

Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.
