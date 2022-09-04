ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyphew.com

Man Is Given A Free Puppy, Soon Realizes It Is Something Else

When a young man in Tuscon, Arizona saw a ”free puppy’ sign on a house, he knocked on the door, and immediately fell in love with an amber eyed puppy he found. But soon after the man took Neon the dog home, he started to get a strange feeling about the pooch – like he wasn’t what he seemed.
Daily Mail

Christian street preacher, 41, who harassed a transgender woman calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' is given a community order and fined £715

A Christian preacher who harassed a transgender woman by repeatedly calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' has been sentenced to a community order and fined. David McConnell, 41, was preaching with a microphone in front of a small crowd in Leeds city centre when he made comments about 'adulterers, drunkards and homosexuals' in June last year.
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
