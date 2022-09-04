Read full article on original website
Here's what Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said to the media Monday
Here's what Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin said during his Monday press conference.
Alabama football coach on leave after video shows him punching player in locker room
A first-year Alabama high school football coach was placed on leave after a video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room, news outlets reported. Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated...
Opelika-Auburn News
Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday
Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
Central prepares for top-10 match up against Opelika
Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The newest PrepZone Game of the Week features a top 10 matchup in the AHSAA Class 7A rank as the #1 Central Red Devils hit the road to face the #7 Opelika Bulldogs. While this is the first time Opelika has competed at the 7A level they’ve made themselves at […]
Auburn, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Auburn. The Notasulga High School football team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. The Wetumpka High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00.
Red Tails Classic II goes to Fort Valley State
Fort Valley State rose to victory on the legs of running back Emmanuel Wilson as it won the Red Tails Classic on Sunday. The post Red Tails Classic II goes to Fort Valley State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Pinson Valley forfeits Florence win after self-reporting rule issue involving player
Pinson Valley forfeited its game against Florence after self-reporting a rule issue involving a player, who was ruled ineligible by the AHSAA, according to school officials. Pinson Valley won the opening-season game against Florence 27-17 and beat McAdory 21-13 in its second game. The forfeit means the Indians, who were...
Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL
The Honda Battle of The Bands will return after a hiatus, but it is leaving Atlanta for Montgomery. The post Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
globalconstructionreview.com
Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year
Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
thehypemagazine.com
2023 Honda Battle of the Bands to be Held at Alabama State University
2023 event to be held on the campus of Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Voting has begun! Fans can help choose which HBCU marching bands will perform live at the 2023 Invitational Showcase. Tickets are on sale at www.hondabattleofthebands.com. Honda and the HBCU community will celebrate the return of...
Alabama superintendent fights to remove Confederate school names
Three schools in Montgomery, Alabama, still carry the names of Confederate figures. Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown is fighting to change that. CNN’s Nadia Romero reports why renaming the schools is so difficult.
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Student Alexandria Torbert Elected National Secretary of Future Business Leaders of America￼
OPELIKA — Alabama student Alexandria Torbert from Opelika High School was one of nine national officers who were newly elected to serve on this year’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Officer team. Alexandria, daughter of Keith and Marlene Torbert, was elected FBLA’s National Secretary for 2022-23....
tallasseetribune.com
Police searching for missing Tallassee woman
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Amanda Danielle Minor. Minor is a 39 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on September 5, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee.
Auburn middle school pianist performs at Carnegie Hall
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — In most respects, Andrew Zhang is like any middle schooler. He enjoys Minecraft, college football and playing with his little brother. Except that the 12-year-old is also an award-winning concert pianist coming off a solo performance at Carnegie Hall this summer. “It was intense and exciting at the same time,” said […]
Georgia woman left paralyzed after chiropractor visit starts recovery at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia Southern University grad who was left paralyzed after a visit to a chiropractor has started her recovery at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. After spending weeks at Memorial Health in Columbus, Caitlin Jensen has now moved to the Shepherd Center, where she is undergoing speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy.
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
