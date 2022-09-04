ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday

Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Central prepares for top-10 match up against Opelika

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The newest PrepZone Game of the Week features a top 10 matchup in the AHSAA Class 7A rank as the #1 Central Red Devils hit the road to face the #7 Opelika Bulldogs. While this is the first time Opelika has competed at the 7A level they’ve made themselves at […]
OPELIKA, AL
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year

Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
TUSKEGEE, AL
thehypemagazine.com

2023 Honda Battle of the Bands to be Held at Alabama State University

2023 event to be held on the campus of Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Voting has begun! Fans can help choose which HBCU marching bands will perform live at the 2023 Invitational Showcase. Tickets are on sale at www.hondabattleofthebands.com. Honda and the HBCU community will celebrate the return of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Police searching for missing Tallassee woman

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Amanda Danielle Minor. Minor is a 39 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on September 5, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee.
TALLASSEE, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn middle school pianist performs at Carnegie Hall

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — In most respects, Andrew Zhang is like any middle schooler. He enjoys Minecraft, college football and playing with his little brother. Except that the 12-year-old is also an award-winning concert pianist coming off a solo performance at Carnegie Hall this summer. “It was intense and exciting at the same time,” said […]
