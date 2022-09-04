ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died following a hit-and-run crash on Saturday. The crash happened on Gallatin Pike South, just south of Madison Boulevard, according to Metro Police. Mark Lee Blair, 58, was crossing Gallatin Pike when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a black Nissan Maxima. The vehicle left the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two men charged after stealing used cooking oil, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two men accused of stealing used cooking oil were arrested Tuesday morning in Hendersonville. Police were called out to the 400 block of West Main Street regarding the theft of more than $2,500 worth of used cooking oil, according to the Hendersonville Police Department. Lin Tianbao,...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

17-year-old student charged, accused of showing off loaded gun at high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was charged with carrying a gun on school property Tuesday. Metro Police said the 17-year-old Glencliff High School senior was charged after another student sent a tip to a School Resource Officer during lunch. The teen had been allegedly showing off the loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol to another student in the cafeteria at that time.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspect in custody after Nashville robbery spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives have arrested a man accused of a string of robberies in the Nashville area last month. Robert Durham, 43, was arrested in the 1800 block of Dickerson Pike Tuesday afternoon. Durham tried to elude police in a pickup truck, but detectives were able to deploy spike strips to stop him.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man wanted by police turns himself in, charged in Edgehill murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside an Edgehill Avenue apartment complex Monday morning has turned himself in. Darius McLemore, 31, is charged with criminal homicide for shooting and killing 37-year-old Antonio Johnson, police said. Johnson’s body was discovered next to a dumpster Monday morning on 13th Court South in the Edgehill community. His body had a gunshot wound and was wrapped in a blanket, police said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Anonymous donor offers $10,000 for information on 2020 homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said an anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the death of 30-year-old Benjamin Lane in 2020. Metro Police said on August 11, 2020, Lane and his girlfriend were putting together...
NASHVILLE, TN

