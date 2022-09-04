Read full article on original website
Man, child nearly hit in drive-by shooting; suspect sought
Close to a dozen shots were fired during a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Gallatin.
Police seek videos of deadly shooting at Donelson bar
The shooting happened on Aug. 27 around 1:45 a.m. at Lucky’s Bar and Grill on 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Hendersonville man arrested for allegedly stalking child at bus stop
A Hendersonville man faces stalking charges after police say he attempted to interact with a juvenile multiple times at a bus stop.
Smyrna police arrest second person in connection to gas station clerk homicide
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Smyrna have arrested a second person in connection to the gas station robbery where a beloved clerk was shot and killed. On Aug. 30, Nick Patterson was shot and killed at a Twice Daily Shell gas station on Stonecrest Boulevard. Police first arrested 31-year-old...
Man dead following hit and run crash in Madison
A man has died after being hit by a car in a hit and run crash Saturday on Gallatin Pike South in Madison.
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Gallatin Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died following a hit-and-run crash on Saturday. The crash happened on Gallatin Pike South, just south of Madison Boulevard, according to Metro Police. Mark Lee Blair, 58, was crossing Gallatin Pike when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a black Nissan Maxima. The vehicle left the scene.
2 arrested after 100+ mph pursuit ends in Hendersonville
Two Nashville men were arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in Hendersonville on Saturday.
Police: Man accused of 'brutally' assaulting woman at her Franklin home arrested
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Franklin Police arrested the man they say "brutally" assaulted a woman at her Franklin, Tennessee home. According to the Franklin Police Department, Julius Waters, 21, assaulted and terrorized a woman at her home on Spring Street. Police said the two knew each other. Waters fled...
Anonymous donor offers $10,000 reward in 2020 Nashville murder case
A 2020 murder investigation could be getting new life thanks to a $10,000 reward from an anonymous donor. Benjamin Lane was shot at his townhouse on Colbert Way in East Nashville on August 11, 2020.
Smyrna gas station clerk murder suspect implicated in Brentwood armed robbery days prior
Sources close to this investigation confirm that Keanthony Williams has implicated himself in the crimes.
Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
Two men charged after stealing used cooking oil, police say
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two men accused of stealing used cooking oil were arrested Tuesday morning in Hendersonville. Police were called out to the 400 block of West Main Street regarding the theft of more than $2,500 worth of used cooking oil, according to the Hendersonville Police Department. Lin Tianbao,...
2 accused of stealing used cooking oil in Hendersonville
This is not your typical burglary story. Hendersonville Police said they arrested two people accused stealing used cooking oil.
Two arrested after leading Hendersonville police on high speed chase
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were arrested after they led Hendersonville Police officers on a high speed chase. On Saturday, Sept. 3 around 2 a.m., the Gallatin Police Department told the Hendersonville Police Department that a car drove away from one of their officers during a traffic stop. Moments...
17-year-old student charged, accused of showing off loaded gun at high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was charged with carrying a gun on school property Tuesday. Metro Police said the 17-year-old Glencliff High School senior was charged after another student sent a tip to a School Resource Officer during lunch. The teen had been allegedly showing off the loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol to another student in the cafeteria at that time.
$10k reward offered by anonymous donor in Metro murder case
An anonymous donor is offering up a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in a 2020 Nashville cold case.
Graphic details, testimony in Hendersonville double murder case as suspect appears in court
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New disturbing details have been made public in a double murder case out of Hendersonville. Lloyd “Tommy” Martin, 72, is accused of killing his former girlfriend Laura Undis and her neighbor, Virginia “Didi” Sheen, in the front yard of a home in the Mansker Farms subdivision last week.
Suspect in custody after Nashville robbery spree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives have arrested a man accused of a string of robberies in the Nashville area last month. Robert Durham, 43, was arrested in the 1800 block of Dickerson Pike Tuesday afternoon. Durham tried to elude police in a pickup truck, but detectives were able to deploy spike strips to stop him.
Man wanted by police turns himself in, charged in Edgehill murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside an Edgehill Avenue apartment complex Monday morning has turned himself in. Darius McLemore, 31, is charged with criminal homicide for shooting and killing 37-year-old Antonio Johnson, police said. Johnson’s body was discovered next to a dumpster Monday morning on 13th Court South in the Edgehill community. His body had a gunshot wound and was wrapped in a blanket, police said.
Anonymous donor offers $10,000 for information on 2020 homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said an anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the death of 30-year-old Benjamin Lane in 2020. Metro Police said on August 11, 2020, Lane and his girlfriend were putting together...
