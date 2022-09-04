ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Updated Projections For Key Postseason College Football Bowl Matchups

By Richard Johnson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYNTm_0hi82pid00

From CFP to the New Year's Six bowls, SI predicts what the postseason matchups will be after seeing teams like Ohio State, Florida and Utah in Week 1 action.

Week 1 is almost all the way in the books and the New Year’s Six picture looks a touch different thanks to some top 25 matchups to open the season. The Utes were in our initial Playoff, but they took a (slight) tumble into the Rose Bowl after their loss to Florida. Now, the Pac-12’s Playoff hopes are more dented than expected after Utah and Oregon both lost. But with plenty of season action left, there will be plenty of chances to change the bowl picture before it's all decided. For now, here are SI's (still too early) updated Week 1 bowl predictions.

All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Alabama vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Georgia vs. Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxTK5_0hi82pid00
Georgia's 49-3 win over Oregon on Saturday proved that the reigning national champs are contenders once again.

Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY NETWORK

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Miami vs. Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Florida vs. Oklahoma

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
BYU vs. Baylor

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Michigan vs. Utah

Other bowls

Dec. 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Toledo vs. Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgf5v_0hi82pid00
Wyoming beat Tulsa in double overtime on Saturday with a 30-yard game-winning field goal.

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (Noon, ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (Noon, ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
Wake Forest vs. Tennessee

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Ole Miss vs. Penn State

Watch college football live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today

Good luck on Saturday afternoon, Texas. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches. Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. Saban doesn't appear...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Quinn Ewers Very Clear

Quinn Ewers will face a massive test early in his freshman season when Texas hosts Alabama this Saturday. In his Longhorns debut, the five-star recruit completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Texas stormed to a 52-10 win over UL Monroe, but Steve Sarkisian's club faces a far tougher opponent in Week 2.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech

Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral

It appears that Olivia Dunne is a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who is one of the most-followed athletes on social media in all of college sports, shared a photo with "Joe Burrow" on Sunday. Dunne, who's benefited greatly from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Rose Bowl#Arizona Bowl#American Football#Cfp#Si#Utes#Pac 12#Eastern#Espn#Clemson Georgia#Notre Dame Sugar Bowl#Sec
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Football
247Sports

Five-Star 2022 F TJ Power set to make his college announcement

If the 247Sports Crystal Ball is to be believed, Duke's 2023 basketball class will extend its No.1 ranking lead when power forward TJ Power announces his decision live on our network's YouTube channel. All five predictions logged on Power's profile point in the direction of the Blue Devils, who have made the 6'8" Worcester, MA native a priority since extending a scholarship offer on July 14th.
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

Dan Mullen makes bold prediction on Georgia, College Football Playoff

Less than a week after sharing his SEC predictions, former Mississippi State and Florida coach Dan Mullen is back with post-Week One College Football Playoff predictions. After seeing Georgia beat Oregon 49-3 on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Mullen has the Bulldogs beating Ohio State for a second straight National Championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

94K+
Followers
39K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy