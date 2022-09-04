Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired
The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement
Folks, it’s officially official: CM Punk has been removed as AEW World Champion. Now, as you may or may not know, this has been a long time coming, as Punk has been on a tear since he returned to AEW in August and the tension surrounding the situation reached a fever pitch during the media […] The post ‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw
WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day. The show began with WWE Hall...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Ricky Starks Quick Loss To Powerhouse Hobbs At AEW All Out
Fans were taken aback after the grudge match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks at All Out this past Sunday was essentially a squash after a month of build-up. According to Fightful Select, the match between the pair wasn't supposed to be as short as it was. The two originally had more time slotted for the match despite the "working plan" for the company to give Hobbs a push. The report addressed rumors of Starks suffering an injury in the match, stating that this wasn't the case, and Starks assured fans "he's healthy and good to go". Fightful also said that sources within AEW indicated to them that rumors saying he had asked out of his contract or signed a new contract were not true, following the talent meeting from earlier Wednesday to address the altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
Yardbarker
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possible WWE Pairing With Paul Heyman
Multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey may approach her wrestling career in fits and starts, but her status as an avid gamer has been a constant. The rowdy one's penchant for Pokémon and passion for role-playing franchises has been well-documented over the years, right alongside her journey from UFC Bantamweight champ to WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, her Facebook Gaming channel – whose signature broadcast is dubbed, naturally, "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" – has developed a massive following, in part because Rousey indulges real-time Q&As with members. And more often than not, those inquiring minds have wrestling-related matters on the brain.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether Tony Khan Should Fire CM Punk From AEW
Eric Bischoff understands that he's living in a proverbial glass house. On a special edition of "Bischoff Reacts," Eric Bischoff addressed the recent turmoil — and rumored melee — in the AEW locker room, but did so with more than a modicum of self-awareness. "I did a horses***...
wrestlinginc.com
Lex Luger Names His Toughest Torture Rack Ever
Lex Luger began his wrestling career in 1985 and had his last match in 2006. Over his 20+ year career, Luger won many of his matches with a move known as the Torture Rack, a move that saw him hold his opponent on his shoulders face up, jumping up and down to cause them pain. Luger has done this to many men over the years, but, one more than all the others proved to be his most difficult test.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan 'Halfway Expected' WWE Fans To Boo Her At Recent Event
Liv Morgan is currently on the run of her young career, retaining the "SmackDown" Women's Championship after a decisive victory against Shayna Baszler at Saturday's Clash at the Castle event. But before she took on "The Queen of Spades," Morgan took some time to speak with "BT Sport" about what happened at the previous pay-per-view, SummerSlam. That night, Morgan retained the "SmackDown" Women's title against Ronda Rousey, but in a controversial finish that saw Morgan tap out to an armbar just before Rousey was pinned for a 3-count. The following "SmackDown" resulted in Morgan, who is a fan favorite, getting booed by the crowd.
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Shut Down Rumors
Although The Street Profits have been unable to snag a WWE tag team title in a while, the duo dismissed rumors that they plan to split. In a backstage interview with Inside the Ropes during last weekend's Clash at the Castle, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins insisted they never considered ending their six-year partnership.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Addresses His Backstage Role in AEW and Confirms Multiple Contract Extensions
AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside the Ropes for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho talked about his backstage role in AEW. He said:. “I don’t need a job title to help the company, I do it every day. Whenever I show up...
411mania.com
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
It seems Becky Lynch could be on her way to returning to action soon. Lynch has been sidelined since suffering a separated shoulder injury in a match against her longtime rival, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, at SummerSlam on July 30. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast, Lynch said: "You know, I feel like I could be part Wolverine, because I think it's recovering pretty quickly. Considering how much pain I was in on Saturday at SummerSlam, I feel good. I feel like I could punch somebody in the face right now with this arm. Don't test me."
