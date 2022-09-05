ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

By Graig Graziosi
 3 days ago

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump 's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event.

Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene.

"Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —" Ms Green said before a cheering crowd attracted the attention of the reporters.

One of the RSBN reporters broke off from Ms Greene and ran over to try to catch Mr Mastriano, calling out to him by name.

"Oh," Ms Greene said as the reporters broke off and ran toward Mr Mastriano.

Ms Greene spoke later that night at the Wilkes-Barre rally, repeating Mr Trump's fraudulent claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

"You wanna know something else, Pennsylvania? President Trump won the 2020 election," she said. "That's right, we know President Trump won."

That claim has been debunked multiple times after several Republican-led vote audits efforts confirmed that Joe Biden won the election. Mr Biden ultimately won Pennsylvania in 2020.

Mr Mastriano also praised the former president — who has endorsed him in the state's governor's race — calling him a "champion on 9/11." The former president famously bragged after 9/11 that his building was the largest tower in Manhattan once the Twin Towers fell his building was the largest in the city. That statement was also incorrect.

Mr Trump, for his part, spent a rambling two hours in which he railed about the FBI seizure of classified government documents from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and repeated claims that he won the election.

The former president claimed, falsely, that he "ran twice, won twice" and teased that he "may just have to do it again," though he still has not officially announced his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

Comments / 267

Leah Margolis
3d ago

she is somewhere in left field. since her elevator does6 go to the top floor she should be ignored. we all know the truth about 2020 and she doesn't have a clue

Reply(6)
122
albert lee
3d ago

When you are toxic, people kind avoid you & she definitely toxic as well as a liar, Georgia should do better & vile her out of office.

Reply(6)
142
Makebrowniesnotwar
2d ago

MT Gangreene wants in the boy's club soooo bad. They'll never let her. They just tolerate her and use her as a mouthpiece to collect money and votes for themselves. When she's of no use to them they throw her away like they eventuality do with all women. Her days are numbered in politics. She should move to Alaska with Palin and start a reality show .

Reply
52
