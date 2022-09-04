ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Boyega Won’t Read Colin Trevorrow’s Scrapped ‘Star Wars’ Script Because ‘I’ll Be Heartbroken’

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
From the moment Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, its “ Star Wars ” sequel trilogy was constantly shifting and evolving. After J.J. Abrams revived the franchise with “The Force Awakens,” Rian Johnson was brought in to follow it up with “The Last Jedi” and appeared to undo many of the storylines that Abrams had set up (even if many critics agreed that his changes were for the better). The trilogy was supposed to conclude with “Episode IX: The Duel of the Fates,” which was being written and directed by “Jurassic World” helmer Colin Trevorrow . That film never materialized, and Abrams ultimately returned to end the trilogy with “The Rise of Skywalker.” But that hasn’t stopped people from wondering what Trevorrow’s film could have looked like.

Speaking to “ Happy Sad Confused” this week, former “Star Wars” actor John Boyega was asked if he ever had the chance to read the script for Trevorrow’s scrapped film. The actor revealed that he had a phenomenal early meeting with Trevorrow to discuss the project and was extremely disappointed when Trevorrow was replaced, and his project never came to fruition. In fact, Boyega is so upset about it that he doesn’t even want to get his hopes up all over again by reading the script.

“I can’t read that one because I’ll be heartbroken,” Boyega said. “I had a sit down with Colin. I want to tell you… that’s one of the best ‘Star Wars’ meetings I’d ever had because it felt like two nerds that were like, ‘Yes, that’s what we want to see!’ And I saw the art, you know, Stormtrooper rebellion, I was like, that stuff was cold.”

While Boyega regrets that he couldn’t star in Trevorrow’s “Duel of the Fates” movie, he still hopes he and his friend take a stab at another “Star Wars” project someday.

“Hopefully, Lucasfilm can give him an opportunity down the line to maybe work on something else,” he said. “Because I’m sure they would love to collaborate with him again in any capacity.”

Still, Boyega appears to be content with how his time in the “Star Wars” universe ended. In another recent interview , he expressed no interest in returning to the franchise.

“At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” he said. “I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.”

