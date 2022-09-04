ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Roseville, CA — 15 Top Places!

If you’re planning to go on a food trip just in time for brunch but don’t know your destination just yet, I suggest you check out Roseville in California. This city situated in the Sacramento metropolitan area is not only a tourist destination for its bustling shopping districts and incredible museums.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Farmers Market at Mahany Park

Roseville’s newest Farmers Market takes place every Sunday morning from 9:00 am- 1:00 pm in west Roseville at the Mahany Park lot. Come enjoy a large selection of fresh produce, crafts baked goods, fresh bread and much more!. Roseville: Mahany Park. All Year Round – Rain or Shine.
ROSEVILLE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Drug-Addicted Transients Taking Over Neighborhoods While City Fiddles

UPDATED BELOW: The City of Sacramento has a big problem, and it isn’t the “existential threat of climate change.”. Narcotics, burglary, aggravated assault, battery, vandalism, and weapon-related crimes are now commonplace in residential neighborhoods where new moms push strollers on daily walks, kids bicycle to baseball practice, runners prepare for the next marathon, elderly groups do tai chi together, neighbors walk their dogs, and families picnic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve

SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Roseville, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
KCRA.com

Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Generators in Roseville, Yuba City help state’s power grid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Power generators in Roseville and Yuba City helped California’s power grid make it through the Labor Day heat wave, the Department of Water Resources said.  The power generators were brought online at the request of the California Independent System Operator.  The four generators were deployed by the DWR in Roseville and […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Power mostly restored to customers in Davis

The Latest — Tuesday, Sept. 6: PG&E’s outage map shows less than 50 customers are without power as of 9:45 p.m. Original story below: DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 2,000 PG&E customers are without power in Davis. As of 7:40 p.m., 2,928 PG&E customers are being affected by the power outage that started at 5:15 […]
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Guide#Mountain Biking#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Flood Control#Travel Themeparks#Fun Best Things#Adobe Stock Roseville
FOX40

Stockton building fire requires 40 firefighters

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at Navy Drive and Fresno Drive. According to fire officials, the fire was first reported at 2:20 a.m. and resulted in 40 firefighters, 8 engines and 2 trucks responding to the scene to battle the fire. Crews arrived to find […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
FOX40

Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Bringing the South to Sacramento | Crawfish & Catfish Festival is back

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From the Bayou to Bourbon Street, the crawfish and catfish have crawled their way to Sacramento for the annual Crawfish and Catfish Festival!. Celebrating over 12 years of good times, the Crawfish and Catfish Festival is a two-day festival and deemed one of the ultimate Louisiana food and music experiences in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit These Two Quaint Towns In California Gold Country

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Beautiful scenery, wineries and orchards, historical attractions, and lovely people are just a few reasons why a visit to Auburn and Placerville in California Gold Country was an unexpected, delightful experience. I learned so much about gold mining and the many reasons why this area is becoming a popular tourist destination.
AUBURN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy