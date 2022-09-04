Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktbb.com
Visit Tyler wins award at annual conference
TYLER – Last week, Visit Tyler was presented with a Texas Destination Excellence Award at the 2022 Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau (TACVB) Annual Conference. According to a news release, Visit Tyler won second place for a local public relations campaign. To win the award, the staff competed against destination marketing organizations from across Texas to position Tyler as a premier visitor destination by implementing new marketing and promotions to bring more publicity and tourism to the community, according to the release. The PR campaign that won the prize was a series of videos released to area partners, detailing the media coverage Visit Tyler was able to secure for local businesses throughout the year.
KLTV
Longview Lobos remain top dogs in Red Zone Top 10
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few surprising losses have shaken up the back half of the Top 10. Chapel Hill has exited the poll after an 0-2 start. Newton and Malakoff are still holding on to their spots despite losses in Week 2 action. The top 4 teams remain the same with all having strong showings in Week 2.
Longview ISD held special meeting to discuss elementary school abuse allegations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Independent School District had a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the former six employees indicted for abuse and accused of being violent toward special needs students. Former district employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart Elementary last school year. According to the agenda for […]
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank gives away free food every first Wednesday of month
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation is increasing the number of people in need of help with groceries for their families and themselves. Ricky Garner is the Pastor at Bethel Bible Church’s Hope campus, and they have partnered with the East Texas Food Bank to help meet that need in their neighborhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
After Friday game against Marshall, Michael Coleman says Longview has many assets in their arsenal
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After Friday’s game against Marshall, Michael Coleman says Longview is showing they have many assets that are proving to be a threat on the field. “If you noticed, we didn’t say a word about Jalen Hale, one of the top receivers in the country, and we did hear about Dakaylen Reese, so that shows you they have another threat who can catch that ball, the Tatum kid, outstanding running back, you have a capable quarterback, he hasn’t hit his strides yet, but if you can win a game like this over a Marshall team, I’m not saying Marshall is going to go to the state championship, but Marshall can give you fits, if you can win like that without Mr. Hale, just imagine what you can do with both receivers on the field,” Coleman said.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/6
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.
Local nonprofit and barber provide free haircuts to East Texas students
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local nonprofit and barber wanted to give back to East Texans battling inflation by providing free haircuts to students. Curtis Ford has been keeping the clippers steady for over a decade. "I been cutting hair for 15 years," Ford said. Ford is a Longview native...
scttx.com
Open Door Worship Center presents "Work on me Lord" Women's Conference
September 7, 2022 - Open Door Worship Center presents "Work on me Lord" Women's Conference on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10am. Open the Eyes of my Heart, Lord!. Search me, O' God, and know my heart; try me, and know my thoughts. Psalm 139:23. Special keynote speaker is Prophetess...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brookshire’s Looking to Buy a New Piece of Land in Longview, Texas
Brookshire's is THE grocery chain in East Texas. I'm not going to get into the argument for more grocery competition for this bit of news, just that the East Texas company wants to expand. This bit of expansion is expected to occur in Longview with the possibility of a new land purchase by the company to go with an already large land ownership in the same area.
Tyler, Texas’ Progress Does Not Make Some Tylerites Happy
Tyler, and really East Texas in general, is constantly expanding. Just look at any small town in our counties and pretty much every one of them have grown to some degree over the last couple of decades. That growth means that more land is going to be used for either residential or business purposes. For one portion of Tyler, residents are not happy about a new shopping center going in because of the beauty and shelter that's being taken away.
KLTV
Michael Coleman says penalties caused issues in game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Michael Coleman says penalties caused a lot of issues during the game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy last Friday. “The first two games open with a penalty, a penalty against Legacy and a penalty against Tyler, they even had a 101-yard kickoff return, see how that hurts? 101-yard kickoff return was called back, I think because of a clip on the receiving team, that being Tyler High School, they wouldn’t need overtime if you continue and you get to keep that kickoff return,” Coleman said.
Major rollover crash reported in Longview
UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Texas business donates golf cart to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A local business donated a golf cart to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement shared a post on social media on Aug. 31 and said Jack Rabbit Offroad gave the cart to them. The company sells and repairs golf carts, ATVs and UTVs. Authorities said they will use the […]
Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
Stolen Mustang Used In High Speed Chase Around Sulphur Springs
A stolen Mustang Shelby GT was reportedly used in a high speed chase around Sulphur Springs Monday night. The driver, a 29-year-old Atlanta, Texas man, also was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson reported first seeing the black...
Officials: Car hit after trying to beat train in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Police say a train struck a car in Tyler at the intersection of Duncan Street and Angeline Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. according to online records. Police on the scene said that the driver tried to bypass the railroad crossing arms. A Union Pacific employee on […]
KLTV
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
KLTV
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police arrested five people suspected of attempting to steal $2,500 worth of merchandise at Walmart. According to information from the Kilgore Police Department, at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Walmart’s security team contacted police to report five people walking through the store with “a large amount of items in several carts.” Police said the suspects were attempting to pay with gift cards that were invalid before asking the clerk to ring up the merchandise an alternate way. However, when the suspects abandoned attempts to purchase the items and leave the store, they were met by police.
East Texas house destroyed after fire
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
ktbb.com
Lane closure on I-20 in Gregg County Sept. 8-20
GREGG COUNTY- TxDOT and contractor crews have planned a lane closure for I-20 in Gregg County Thursday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 20. It’s set for the westbound, outside lane as crews perform bridge deck repairs on the Sabine River bridge, approximately 2.4 miles west of Estes Parkway in Longview. The lane will remain closed for the duration of the project. Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, you’re asked to pay attention and watch out for road crews.
Comments / 0