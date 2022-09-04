The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady is still in the league and has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection. Stafford is part of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO