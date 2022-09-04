Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
East Peoria gives update on Bob Michel Bridge project
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The massive rehabilitation of the Bob Michel Bridge won’t cost local taxpayers a massive amount, but we have a better idea following action at the East Peoria City Council meeting Tuesday. Council members reportedly approved a funding agreement with IDOT to complete traffic signal...
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, September 7th
Fred was found abandoned in a home. He’s ready to be adopted to a new home and hopefully with a new floor mate. You can find out more information on him and the other animals with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party coming to Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new Monster truck event will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center this February. According to a Civic Center press release, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be coming to Peoria for the first time on Feb. 4-5 for three performances.
Central Illinois Proud
Pumpkin farmers in Morton are getting ready for Fall
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Some signs of Fall are already in full swing, football, apple orchards, and up next are pumpkins. In Morton, pumpkin patches are preparing for this year’s crop. “All of the pumpkin varieties that we grow here for our pumpkin patch are all decorative, we’ve...
Central Illinois Proud
Road sealing project set to begin in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Seal Coating Project in Peoria begins Thursday, and the city will close sections of various city streets at varying times to complete the road work. The Seal Coating Project will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept....
1470 WMBD
Peoria Labor Day parade and picnic returns
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s Labor Day Parade returns to downtown Peoria Monday at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Monroe and Fulton, and proceed to Main, Adams and Fulton. After the parade, a community picnic will be held at Festival Park on the Riverfront,...
1470 WMBD
Pekin Marigold Festival celebrates its 50th year this week
PEKIN, Ill. — The Marigold Festival is always held the weekend after Labor Day, in the Marigold Capital of the World…Pekin, Illinois. Amy McCoy, with the Pekin Chamber of Commerce, says this is a milestone year, as the Marigold Festival turns 50. This year’s theme “Back in Time”,...
hoiabc.com
Delavan bids farewell to summer with annual Labor Day parade
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The streets of Downtown Delavan became a last hurrah for summertime for their annual Labor Day parade. From firetrucks to horse and buggy, dozens came to celebrate the holiday in honor of working people under cloudy skies. From here kids trade their summer fun...
Central Illinois Proud
Madison Theater hosting first event on September 16
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The $35 million restoration of a historic Peoria theater is coming along, and now you have the chance to see the progress. The Madison Preservation Association and Kenny’s Westside Pub are hosting a concert pre-party at the Madison Theater on Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Performing at Kenny’s is Ghost-Note, a percussion-based funk, hip hop and jazz fusion band from Dallas, Texas.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
videtteonline.com
Bloomington residents celebrate hard work with annual Labor Day parade
Bloomington had its annual Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, marching from Front Street to Miller Park. The parade featured community organizations, marching bands, local unions and more to celebrate the national holiday. Parker Sweeney is a member of the Normal Marching Band, a combination of both Normal Community...
Central Illinois Proud
CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: Tazewell County Courthouse needs updates to last another 100 years
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The 106-year old Tazewell County Courthouse is considering by many to be the gem of downtown Pekin. The three-floor marble classical style courthouse was built in 1916. It’s the fourth courthouse in the county’s history. “For the community, it’s a center of pride,...
hoiabc.com
Possible closures, consolidations coming to Peoria parishes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Diocese of Peoria is looking to grow its reach, but they may be doing some pruning first. The Diocese hasn’t made any official or final decision on how the changes will shake out. Right now it is reviewing how to change its approach to serving the 26 counties covered by the Diocese. The program is called “Growing Disciples,” and it said other Diocese nationally have gone through a similar process, including St Louis and Chicago.
Make Your Next Fishing Trip Luxurious At Illinois’ Newest Glamping Site
If you want to experience all the good parts of a fishing trip, like the fresh air, connection with nature, and family time, without all the bad stuff, like sleeping outside, and dirty toilets, Sankoty Lakes in central Illinois is definitely for you. "Glamping" is becoming a new fad in...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria sees uptick in prices amid longest gas price drop since 2018
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The streak of falling prices has ended in Peoria, as the average gas price in the city rose 2.1 cents this week to average $3.91 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 32.1 cents per gallon cheaper than one month ago, and 66.0 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.
hoiabc.com
Man charged in holiday weekend stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is out on bond after a stabbing over the weekend at Laramie Liquors. 44-year-old Deondra Franklin faces one count of aggravated battery in connection with Sunday’s incident. The Peoria County Sheriff says Franklin and the victim were in a vehicle parked at...
Central Illinois Proud
1st reading on maintenance of updated Bob Michel Bridge
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In East Peoria, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will soon be working on a huge project for the Bob Michel Bridge. IDOT will be replacing bridge decking and adding a larger path for pedestrian and bicycle use. This will cost a little less than $22.3 million, but will be funded by Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria High School to host Community Take Back Night fundraiser
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria High School Interact/ Key Club is looking to bring the family out for a fun event next week. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the organization will host Community Take Back Night at the Peoria High School practice football field. From 5 p.m. to 8...
wglt.org
Normal OKs plan to build out, rename, section off Wintergreen subdivision
The Normal Town Council on Tuesday OK’d a slightly revised proposal to develop a north Normal subdivision. The council voted 5-1 to adopt the preliminary plan for Wintergreen’s third addition, and to rename that section Weldon Reserve. The council also rezoned a four-acre stretch where the area faces Interstate 55, for the construction of 28 duplexes.
