Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring
In an interview with Steve Drumwright on Team USA Basketball's website, NBA Champion Jodie Meeks announced that he is retiring from pro-basketball. Meeks played for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons over his ten seasons in the NBA.
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
Report: Cavs members believed Knicks could have and ‘should have’ outbid them for Donovan Mitchell
Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the NBA by landing star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Though the Cavs had been mentioned as contenders in the Mitchell sweepstakes, the general consensus around the league was that the three-time All-Star would end up with the New York Knicks. The Knicks had ample conversations with the Jazz, and a deal felt very imminent at times.
Stephen A. Smith Believes Skip Bayless Is The Analyst Most Critical Of LeBron James: "He Ain't Playing. He Means It."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. There's no doubt that he has accomplished a lot in the league. Many younger fans happen to believe he's the GOAT of basketball. While that is a controversial take, it is widely agreed upon that LeBron James is the GOAT of this generation of basketball players.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."
The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."
The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
76ers Add Much-Needed Intensity Boost With Montrezl Harrell, but the Signing Could Spell the End for a Philly Fan-Favorite
Paul Reed is going to end up becoming the biggest loser of the Sixers' Montrezl Harrell signing. The post 76ers Add Much-Needed Intensity Boost With Montrezl Harrell, but the Signing Could Spell the End for a Philly Fan-Favorite appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: Members of Knicks believe their offers for Donovan Mitchell were better than Cavs’ final package
Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers made one of their biggest moves in years by completing a stunning trade for guard Donovan Mitchell. To get the deal done, the Cavs shipped away Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. For much of the offseason,...
Video Of Magic Johnson Destroying Michael Jordan 1-On-1 In The 1991 NBA Finals Went Viral: "Mike Couldn't Stop Magic In The Post"
Michael Jordan may be considered the main man of NBA basketball by most people, he is often described as the GOAT by most. MJ was a beast in his prime, someone that never lost in the NBA Finals and dominated absolutely every other star in his era. In doing so, he also changed the league commercially, but before he got to the scene, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the kings of the NBA.
The Jazz Will be Competitive Sooner Than Some Critics Think
The Utah Jazz have a rich tradition of overcoming small-market adversity.
New York Knicks Land Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
There are very few things in the NBA world that are better than getting something for nothing. If that’s true, the opposite must be true as well: there are very few things worse than losing something for nothing. Let’s say you own the biggest TV on the market. Unfortunately,...
Donovan Mitchell Traded to Cavs; What Do Knicks Do Next?
The NBA world is still in shock after the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. In the immediate aftermath, it appears that there was no team that came out a bigger loser than the New York Knicks. Despite months of speculation that foresaw Mitchell returning...
Are the Bucks interested in bringing in Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson?
Baseball’s winding down, which means it’s time for basketball talk. In the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly quiet, nothing worth noting. That was until something interesting popped up recently. It was said by Fastbreak’s Brett Siegel that the Bucks were one of the teams that have...
Some Jazz Officials Were Not Happy With Donovan Mitchell For Wanting Out And Viewed Sending Him To Cavaliers Rather Than Knicks As "Payback", Says NBA Insider
Donovan Mitchell was recently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers by the Utah Jazz, and there is no doubt that this was a win-win trade for both franchises. The Cleveland Cavaliers increased the star power on their roster, while the Utah Jazz got a massive package for their franchise player. It...
Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Hornets' Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Jayson Tatum Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at St. Louis Cardinals Game
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wore rare Air Jordan 14 Lows while throwing out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game.
