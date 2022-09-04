Read full article on original website
Secretary Pate urges Iowans to check their voter registration ahead of November general election
(Des Moines) Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate encourages Iowans to ensure they are registered to vote at their current residence. September is National Voter Registration Month, and with the November 8 general election approaching, this is an ideal time for eligible Iowans to register for the first time or update their registration to ensure their current information. Tuesday, September 20, is National Voter Registration Day.
KCRG.com
Iowa Governor agrees to one debate with Democratic challenger
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced she will debate her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. The Governor’s campaign announced she accepted an invitation to one debate, which Iowa PBS will host. The exact date and location is still unknown. Reynolds says she looks forward to discussing...
KCRG.com
Iowa plastic surgeon agrees to pay $800,000 to resolve allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A plastic surgeon out of Des Moines has agreed to pay the United States and the State of Iowa in order to resolve allegations he wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services rendered by others. The government states that from 2013 to 2022 Dr. Ronald...
cbs2iowa.com
Six law enforcement officers in Iowa listed as members of Oath Keepers
An Iowa corrections officer and five other law enforcement officers in Iowa are among 330 people in the state listed as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a role in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots. Data was published by the Anti-Defamation...
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $47,000 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Public-records lawsuit against Sand is dismissed by court
An Iowa judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging Open Records Law violations by Auditor of State Rob Sand. The court concluded the emails that a conservative law firm had sought to obtain “were properly maintained as confidential and withheld” from disclosure. The court granted Sand’s request for summary judgment, dismissing the case. “We are committed […] The post Public-records lawsuit against Sand is dismissed by court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iowapublicradio.org
Central Iowa labor unions embrace new poll showing more support for unions nationwide
Labor unions in central Iowa gathered Monday morning in Des Moines for a Labor Day parade that began at the state capitol and finished at the state fairgrounds. Some union reps say they’re happy with the support unions are receiving on the heels of a new poll spotlighting higher approval for labor unions.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa DNR seeks comments on ‘bottle bill’
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources seeks informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules in Iowa’s Administrative Code, a news release says. The proposed “Bottle Bill” rule revisions aim to:. Implement changes made to Iowa Code due to the passage of Senate...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa
If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
kciiradio.com
Washington County Announced as a Recipient for Iowa DNR’s County Creek Sign Grant Program
Washington, Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, and several other Iowa counties, have been named recipients of Iowa DNR’s County Creek Sign Grant Program. The grant program provides funds to conservation and natural resource groups to install creek and watershed signs on county roads or city streets within priority watersheds. A watershed is an area of land that drains into a body of water.
Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Sec. of Ag. warns of propane shortage this fall and winter
DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking at farmers and residents preparing for fall and winter, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is asking Iowa residents to look into their need for propane this season, saying propane users and suppliers should make plans to accommodate an increased propane demand this fall.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Members of some 30 local labor unions attended the Labor Day Parade in Des Moines. The president for the South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, Paula Martinez says unions are focused on getting workers a livable wage and health insurance. The president of the Iowa Federation of Labor says he’d like to see the restrictions put on labor union bargaining in 2017 changed so public employees have the same bargaining rights as private sector employees.
KCCI.com
More Iowa farmers consider double-cropping amid USDA change
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for two-cash crops, KCRG reports. “I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County farmer Loran...
KCRG.com
Multiple Iowa law enforcement officers part of extremist militia group
A Linn Mar elementary school teacher shares a special connection with her students. Remembrance Park is dedicated to the memory of the earliest Johnson County residents. Officers involved in William Rich shooting identified. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dozens took to the streets to demand answers from Cedar Rapids Police on...
WCIA
Iowa Attorney General: Student loan relief may be opportunity for scams
DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller welcomes the Biden administration and U.S. Department of Education’s recent steps to provide relief to federal student loan borrowers and reminds Iowans to be on the lookout for criminals who seek to take advantage of this loan forgiveness opportunity to defraud consumers.
