Water at Ocean Beach’s Dog Beach is reopened after closure caused by sewage spill in San Diego River

What's that strong stench coming from the San Diego River?
SAN DIEGO — An unusual smell is rising from the San Diego River in Mission Valley, and it may not be just from the heat. CBS 8 is Working For You to find out what the smell is coming from the Riverbed. Neighbors nearby have been complaining online on...
County Issues Water Contact Warning for Imperial Beach Shoreline
A water contact warning was issued for the Imperial Beach shoreline Monday, where beachgoers were advised that ocean waters may contain sewage. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality stated in its warning issued Monday that bacteria levels exceeded state health standards and could cause illness to swimmers.
Valley Roadrunner
Hurricane could bring significant rain; get sandbags from County, CAL FIRE
Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas. Weather forecasters say Hurricane Kay, which...
One dead after fiery tree crash in Sorrento Valley
A driver was killed Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Sorrento Valley, causing the vehicle to catch fire, San Diego Police Department confirmed.
northcountydailystar.com
South Buena Vista Park Closed Thursday, September 8
South Buena Vista Park will be closed during the morning hours on Thursday, September 8 for maintenance improvements. Crews will be removing the silt buildup and re-grading the area around the playground. The closure will expediate the work so that residents and visitors can enjoy the park and its surroundings...
countynewscenter.com
Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County
The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
Hurricane Kay Off Baja Could Bring Wind and Rain to San Diego by Weekend
Despite the heat wave currently gripping California, San Diego County officials said Wednesday a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters said Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not directly hit San Diego County,...
Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
Carmel Valley residents transformed a car dealership into a new event venue, Del Mar Social
Carmel Valley residents Ayal Abed and Audrey Brand have opened a new event venue in Sorrento Valley with Del Mar Social.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
App offers sweltering San Diegans a private swim — and pool owners a side hustle
There’s an answer in San Diego to those sweltering days when you’re frustrated you don’t have access to a private swimming pool. It’s an Airbnb-style app called Swimply that lets people rent their backyard pools to strangers for an hourly fee. Fans of the platform, which...
KPBS
San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave
It’s been another day of scorching temperatures. Whether it’s air conditioning or fans, people are doing what they can to stay cool. But as KPBS reporter John Carroll shows us, keeping cool when you live on the street is nearly impossible. Living on the street is difficult any...
NBC San Diego
60-Plus People Arrested, Cited at Street Takeovers Around San Diego County
Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over Labor Day weekend during a series of "sideshow takeovers" that were broken up by multiple law enforcement agencies around San Diego County, officials said Tuesday. On Saturday, officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol targeted the intersections of...
Tree branch fall injures 4 in Mission Bay
Four people were hurt Sunday after a tree branch fell down on to a camping tent in the Mission Beach area, authorities said.
As Chula Vista native was back visiting, home was burning in Fairview Fire
As Chula Vista native was back visiting family, he learned his Hemet home was burning in Fairview Fire
NBC San Diego
San Diego Weather: How Long Will the Heat Wave Last?
An excessive heat warning that has gripped San Diego County with unseasonably warm temperatures has been extended through the end of the week, but may be followed by a chance of rain. The National Weather Service extended its warning for the coast through 8 p.m. Friday as the county continues...
East County brush fire prompts evacuation warning
A vegetation fire threatened structures near Ramona, prompting evacuations.
11 Arrested, 51 Cited for ‘Sideshow’ Street Takeovers in San Diego Area
Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over the Labor Day the weekend during a “sideshow takeover” in which several law enforcement agencies disrupted illegal activities on San Diego-area streets, officials said Tuesday. It happened Saturday, when officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol...
nbcpalmsprings.com
High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave
(CNS) – As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood warning for the...
Firefighters sleeping in ditches to battle border fire among valiant efforts from first responders over holiday weekend
A hot and windy Sunday has created a "very high" fire hazard for a majority of San Diego County, as indicated by the Ready San Diego wildfire hazard map.
L.A. Weekly
Roberto Mendez Sanchez Killed in DUI Crash on State Route 52 [San Diego, CA]
Maricela Elizabeth Dias Arrested after Wrong-Way Crash Kills a Man. The fatal incident occurred on August 26th, just after 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of State Route 52, near Interstate 805. According to initial reports, an eastbound Chevrolet pickup collided head-on with a westbound vehicle in the westbound lanes....
