Mets can’t take advantage of easy schedule with series loss to Nationals

So much for kicking off the easy part of the schedule.

After taking two of three from the team with the best record in baseball, the Mets dropped two of three against the team with the worst record in baseball.

This series finished with back-to-back losses to the lowly Nationals, including a 7-1 defeat on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

The three games against the Nationals (47-87) began a stretch of 16 straight games — and 24 of 30 to finish the season — against teams with sub-.500 records. But the Mets (85-50) could not take advantage this weekend or carry over any momentum from their midweek series win against the Dodgers.

Carlos Carrasco’s first start back from the injured list did not last long, with the veteran giving up five runs (only one earned, thanks to a costly Jeff McNeil error) over 2 ²/₃ innings.

Carlos Carrasco reacts after giving up a home run. Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Of greater concern, though, was the offense. A day after Patrick Corbin (6.28 ERA) held the Mets to one run on three hits over seven innings, Erick Fedde (5.08 ERA) limited them to one run on four hits over six innings.

It continued an inconsistent stretch for the Mets’ lineup. Over their last 12 games — during which they have gone 6-6 — the Mets have averaged just three runs per game.

The Nationals had something to do with that on Sunday, as Victor Robles leapt at the center-field wall to rob Francisco Lindor of extra bases in the third inning and Luis Garcia did the same at second base to rob Daniel Vogelbach of a hit in the fourth.

Victor Robles catches Francisco Lindor’s fly ball at the wall. Getty Images

Jeff McNeil reacts after striking out in the ninth inning. Michelle Farsi/New York Post

But then there was the seventh inning, when the Mets put their first two batters on base before Eduardo Escobar hit a fly ball to left field. Cesar Hernandez had it in his glove before it popped out, but he threw to third base to get McNeil on the force out. Mark Canha had also retreated to first base, with McNeil signaling for him to stay there, allowing the Nationals to throw to second base to complete the double play.

Meanwhile, it took just two batters into the game for the Nationals to score on Carrasco in his first start since Aug. 15. Leadoff hitter Lane Thomas pounced for a double down the left-field line and came around to score on Luis Garcia’s single through the open left side to make it 1-0.

The Mets tied the game in the bottom of the second but missed out on a chance for more. A Pete Alonso walk and Vogelbach single put runners on the corners with no outs for McNeil, who lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 1-1.

Mets manager Buck Showalter speaks with his team on the mound during a pitching change in the third inning against the Nationals. Michelle Farsi/New York Post

Escobar later singled with two outs to put runners on the corners again, but Tomas Nido grounded out to end the inning.

The Nationals loaded the bases with one out in the third inning on a pair of singles and McNeil’s fielding error. The second baseman made a nice backhanded stop on a ground ball up the middle but bobbled the ball on the transfer from his glove, costing him at least the out at second if not a double play. Carrasco nearly got out of it, as he struck out Luke Voit for the second out before Keibert Ruiz roped a two-run single to center field for the 3-1 lead.

Then, after Carrasco walked the light-hitting Cesar Hernandez, Ildemaro Vargas drilled another two-run single to put the Nationals up 5-1.

Trevor Williams, who had not pitched since Aug. 20, relieved Carrasco and provided the Mets with 4 ¹/₃ innings.

Hernandez got to Williams in the fifth inning for his first home run of the season, a two-run shot that extended the Nationals’ lead to 7-1. They marked the first runs Williams had allowed in 26 innings.