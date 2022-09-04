Read full article on original website
NCIS star Pauley Perrette celebrates one year after surviving 'massive stroke': 'I'm still here'
Pauley Perrette has been through a lot but she is adamant, above all, that she is "still here." In a Twitter post and video, the former NCIS star revealed she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I...
Pauley Perrette, Ex-‘NCIS’ Star, Reveals She Nearly Died From A Stroke
A very personal Twitter post by Pauley Perrette on Saturday revealed that the last year has been a tough one for the former NCIS actress. Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, detailed her struggle. Most surprising was that she had major health problems. “It’s 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne. “Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!” Perrette, age...
