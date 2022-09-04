ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

mycentralfloridafamily.com

Festival of Trees Returns to Orlando Museum of Art 2022

Festival of Trees Returns to Orlando Museum of Art 2022. Festival of Trees Returns to Orlando Museum of Art 2022 – The sparkling ambiance, smiling faces, and bright energy at the Festival of Trees will kick off the holiday season for Central Floridians from November 11-20, 2022. Click any...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Train museum presenting railroad lore

Former Tavares Mayor Bob Grenier will be at the Central Florida Railroad Museum, 101 S. Boyd St., Winter Garden, to present “History Series: The Man Behind the Tavares & Gulf Railroad: Major Alexander St. Clair-Abrams. The program shares the story of his influence over Lake and Orange county railroads and the development of the region.
TAVARES, FL
click orlando

Only comedians in the building: Steve Martin, Martin Short to make Orlando tour stop

ORLANDO, Fla. – You may know these famous funnymen friends from “Three Amigos!” “Father of the Bride,” and most recently, “Only Murders in the Building.”. But critically acclaimed comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their punchlines to Orlando as part of their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Free CPR class for citizens

The Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department is offering a free hands-only CPR citizen training course Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Jessie Brock Community Center. There are two class options: 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The course covers adult and child CPR, proper AED use, and...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284

The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Shirley A. Newstead

Shirley A. Newstead, 90, of Florida and formerly of New Haven, passed away on August 21, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George and Cecilia (Heagerty) Newstead. Shirley graduated from SUNY Oswego and received a teaching degree. She taught second grade at Onondaga Road Elementary...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Of course, amenity fees pay for pickleballs!

In response to the writer who wants to know why amenities fees are used to purchase pickleballs. Well, I’m going to take a wild guess who pays for the bocce balls? Who pays for all of the shuffleboard equipment? Who pays for all of the board games in the recreation centers? Who pays for all of the ping pong balls? Who pays for all of the outside exercise equipment near the recreation centers? Well madam, The Villages pays for all of those items from amenity fees.
villages-news.com

Juanita Violet Keltner

Juanita Violet Keltner passed away peacefully August 24, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice of the Villages. She was 90 years old. Juanita was born April 24, 1932 to William and Mary Anderson. She was married to Bruce Keltner for over 41 years before he passed away. She is survived by: (sister)...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Elaine Everett Young

Elaine Everett Young, 83 of Oxford, FL passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Elaine was a School Teacher for over 20 years at Wildwood Middle School. She loved all her students and tried to make a positive difference in each of their lives. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Oxford and Eastern Star.
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Lois Elizabeth Babbitt

Lois Elizabeth Babbitt, 95, of The Villages, FL passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. She was born July 3, 1927 in Bristol, FL to Isaiah F. and Clarice (nee Parramore) Eubanks. Lois has been a part of her Wildwood Church of Christ family since 2002. She was preceded in death...
THE VILLAGES, FL

