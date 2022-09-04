Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Related
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Festival of Trees Returns to Orlando Museum of Art 2022
Festival of Trees Returns to Orlando Museum of Art 2022. Festival of Trees Returns to Orlando Museum of Art 2022 – The sparkling ambiance, smiling faces, and bright energy at the Festival of Trees will kick off the holiday season for Central Floridians from November 11-20, 2022. Click any...
orangeobserver.com
Train museum presenting railroad lore
Former Tavares Mayor Bob Grenier will be at the Central Florida Railroad Museum, 101 S. Boyd St., Winter Garden, to present “History Series: The Man Behind the Tavares & Gulf Railroad: Major Alexander St. Clair-Abrams. The program shares the story of his influence over Lake and Orange county railroads and the development of the region.
click orlando
Only comedians in the building: Steve Martin, Martin Short to make Orlando tour stop
ORLANDO, Fla. – You may know these famous funnymen friends from “Three Amigos!” “Father of the Bride,” and most recently, “Only Murders in the Building.”. But critically acclaimed comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their punchlines to Orlando as part of their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour.
75 Awesome and Free Things to do in Orlando this Fall
Planning romantic dates with your honey doesn't have to be expensive, and Orlando has a good lineup of free things to do that won't cost you a dime to enjoy! Now that summer is slowly making way for fall and... The post 75 Awesome and Free Things to do in Orlando this Fall appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
WESH
Man goes viral with hilariously realistic 'taking toddler to Disney' video
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man is going viral online for his too-realistic video showing what it's like to take a toddler to Disney. The man posted the video under the handle "cocoabrowntravels," and said his little Sleeping Beauty "couldn't hang" at Cinderella's Castle after a long day of traveling to Disney World.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to offer discounted tickets to some Florida residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is launching a new offer for some Florida residents. The attraction has created a special “Mercury Offer” for discounted tickets this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The park will offer reduced admission for...
orangeobserver.com
Free CPR class for citizens
The Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department is offering a free hands-only CPR citizen training course Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Jessie Brock Community Center. There are two class options: 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The course covers adult and child CPR, proper AED use, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
villages-news.com
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza is under new ownership
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, located in the Southern Trace Plaza, is now under new ownership as of June of this year. The new owners are John and Filiberta Criscione who relocated here from Tampa, Florida. Giovanni’s has been open for 18 years, and the new owners say they don’t plan on changing a thing.
mynews13.com
Kennedy Space Center offers discount admission to Central Florida residents
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a discount on admission for Central Florida residents in select counties. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a ticket discount to Central Florida residents. Residents of Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties can purchase tickets for $19...
villages-news.com
Villager with house known for mermaid brings co-mingled colors into compliance
A Villager known for a mermaid mural on her house has brought her co-mingled colors into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, is back in good standing with Community Standards. Last month, Kellett was ordered by the Village Center Community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284
The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
villages-news.com
Shirley A. Newstead
Shirley A. Newstead, 90, of Florida and formerly of New Haven, passed away on August 21, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George and Cecilia (Heagerty) Newstead. Shirley graduated from SUNY Oswego and received a teaching degree. She taught second grade at Onondaga Road Elementary...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County hosting adoption event for 15 rescued beagles
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) will host an adoption event on Friday, September 9 for the 15 beagles that were rescued last month from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo laboratory breeding facility due to multiple violations for such issues...
villages-news.com
Of course, amenity fees pay for pickleballs!
In response to the writer who wants to know why amenities fees are used to purchase pickleballs. Well, I’m going to take a wild guess who pays for the bocce balls? Who pays for all of the shuffleboard equipment? Who pays for all of the board games in the recreation centers? Who pays for all of the ping pong balls? Who pays for all of the outside exercise equipment near the recreation centers? Well madam, The Villages pays for all of those items from amenity fees.
Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam’s Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase. For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it’s going to have to raise its price to be a member. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
villages-news.com
Juanita Violet Keltner
Juanita Violet Keltner passed away peacefully August 24, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice of the Villages. She was 90 years old. Juanita was born April 24, 1932 to William and Mary Anderson. She was married to Bruce Keltner for over 41 years before he passed away. She is survived by: (sister)...
villages-news.com
Elaine Everett Young
Elaine Everett Young, 83 of Oxford, FL passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Elaine was a School Teacher for over 20 years at Wildwood Middle School. She loved all her students and tried to make a positive difference in each of their lives. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Oxford and Eastern Star.
villages-news.com
Lois Elizabeth Babbitt
Lois Elizabeth Babbitt, 95, of The Villages, FL passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. She was born July 3, 1927 in Bristol, FL to Isaiah F. and Clarice (nee Parramore) Eubanks. Lois has been a part of her Wildwood Church of Christ family since 2002. She was preceded in death...
Comments / 1