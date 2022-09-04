In response to the writer who wants to know why amenities fees are used to purchase pickleballs. Well, I’m going to take a wild guess who pays for the bocce balls? Who pays for all of the shuffleboard equipment? Who pays for all of the board games in the recreation centers? Who pays for all of the ping pong balls? Who pays for all of the outside exercise equipment near the recreation centers? Well madam, The Villages pays for all of those items from amenity fees.

