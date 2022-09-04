Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Looks Smitten Seeing Country Singer In Dazzling Outfit
Last week marked the 15th annual ACM Honors, a ceremony dedicated to celebrating people in front of and behind the cameras in the country music industry. Miranda Lambert was honored there for her career and managed to turn a few heads with her vibrant outfit – especially her husband’s.
Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline
Kane Brown has been married to Katelyn Jae since 2018. Here's a timeline of the singer's relationship with Jae, from how they met to the number of kids they have.
Watch A Young Alan Jackson Perform George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” On A TV Talent Show In 1985
It’s always cool seeing some old footage of country music superstars, before anybody even knew who they were. It’s also crazy to me how many stars competed in these singing competitions, trying to get their name out there, and didn’t even win. Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves...
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
Some Chip and Joanna Gaines Fans Aren’t Impressed With Their Son Crew’s ‘Gross’ Kitchen Moment
Chip and Joanna Gaines' son Crew won over fans in a new video posted on Instagram but one thing didn't sit well with some people - the way he double dipped.
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Star Kelly Ripa Makes Savage Comment About Husband On-Air
Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a love story for the ages, no doubt. One that fans of the former soap stars and TV hosts love to follow. Especially as, decades into their love story, the longtime couple still appears to be as in love as they were when they first met.
Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday
A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
LOOK: Miley Cyrus’ Brother Posts Before & After Pics of Major Physical Transformation
After a tough year, Miley Cyrus’s brother, Trace Cyrus, says he feels much healthier both physically and mentally. The 33-year-old musician and son of Billy Ray Cyrus posted some images on his official Twitter. The shirtless photos provide evidence of an impressive transformation. “The picture on the left is...
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?
Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub
Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby. The couple's...
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Emotional TikTok Amid ‘Complex’ Divorce Feelings [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is sharing her "complex" feelings with fans in a vulnerable new TikTok post. In the clip, the singer is in her bathtub, mascara smudged under her eyes as she lipsyncs along with a demo version of Katie Gregson-MacLeod's "Complex." "I'm wearing his boxers / I'm being a good...
Pink Reacts After Dierks Bentley's Daughter Joins Him Onstage to Cover One of Her Songs
Dierks Bentley is currently on his "Beers on Me" tour, and he brought out his daughter to join him onstage!. The country singer turned pop for a song when he welcomed his 13-year-old daughter, Evie, to perform with him during his stop in Tampa, Florida, on August 20. Before the...
Dolly Parton Wishes She Could Have Performed With This Late Icon
Dolly Parton, a legend in her own right, wishes she had the chance to perform with powerhouse singer, Whitney Houston. In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live, the country songstress was asked if "there were ever any plans to perform 'I Will Always Love You' with Whitney [Houston]."
‘American Idol’ Winner Reveals More Health Update After Hospitalization
American Idol star Just Sam, also known as Samantha Diaz, recently revealed that she was hospitalized due to an unknown illness. Now, we have an update on her condition. Diaz, who won the singing competition show during season 18, has had health issues for a long time. She posted several photos on her Instagram story updating what was going on. Diaz shared a photo of a hospital scale, writing: “100 lbs is crazyyy. I seriously need help.” She also had a negative experience, writing that she hated the hospital and needed better doctors.
goodmorningamerica.com
'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Celebrity-pro pairs revealed for 'DWTS' season 31
The partners for "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 are in!. "Good Morning America" exclusively announced on Thursday the pros with whom the newly announced lineup of "DWTS" celebrities will be partnered for the upcoming season. Season 30 Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach will be dancing this season with Joseph Baena,...
The Boot
