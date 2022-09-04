ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday

A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?

Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub

Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
‘American Idol’ Winner Reveals More Health Update After Hospitalization

American Idol star Just Sam, also known as Samantha Diaz, recently revealed that she was hospitalized due to an unknown illness. Now, we have an update on her condition. Diaz, who won the singing competition show during season 18, has had health issues for a long time. She posted several photos on her Instagram story updating what was going on. Diaz shared a photo of a hospital scale, writing: “100 lbs is crazyyy. I seriously need help.” She also had a negative experience, writing that she hated the hospital and needed better doctors.
'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Celebrity-pro pairs revealed for 'DWTS' season 31

The partners for "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 are in!. "Good Morning America" exclusively announced on Thursday the pros with whom the newly announced lineup of "DWTS" celebrities will be partnered for the upcoming season. Season 30 Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach will be dancing this season with Joseph Baena,...
