KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Week 1

The second week of high school football featured one of the more competitive roundup of games we may see all season, including numerous overtime games and close finishes.

In the midst of those games, a number of players put up massive individual performances on the field.

Throughout the season, KDKA Radio will put together a watch list of some of the best players in the region. At the end of the year, the top performer from each WPIAL classification, and one member of the Pittsburgh City League, will receive the prestigious KDKA Super 7 Award.

Here are four players who went off in Week 1.

Bobbie Boyd Jr., McKeesport

Just two weeks into the season, and Boyd may have just had the most impressive individual performance we’ll see this season.

Boyd rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and intercepted three — yes, three! — passes in McKeesport’s 19-7 road win over defending 5A state champion Penn-Trafford.

Boyd has run for 282 yards and five scores through the first two weeks of the season, helping the Tigers to a pair of early wins.

The senior has offers from Akron, Richmond, Robert Morris, Duquesne and others.

Chris Cibrone, Peters Township

Cibrone — a first-year starter for the 2-0 Indians — is off to an incredible start.

On Friday, he connected on 22-of-38 passes, racking up 328 yards and four touchdowns in Peters Township’s 30-27 win over Class 6A’s Seneca Valley.

Through two weeks, Cibrone leads the WPIAL in passing by 110 yards. The junior — who also wrestles for the Indians — has thrown for 562 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception this year.

Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley

The last name is one that is certainly familiar to the KDKA Super 7 Watch List.

Sean FitzSimmons, who now plays at Pitt, was a two-time winner of the KDKA Super 7 Class 3A Player of the Year Award. His younger brother, Bret, is making an early run at the 4A crown.

Bret ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns on just ten carries in Central Valley’s 37-22 win over Avonworth Friday, helping the Warriors extend their winning steak to 28 games.

Through two weeks, the senior has rushed for 317 yards and seven touchdowns — the second-most in the WPIAL.

Robert Fulton, Latrobe

Well, would you look at that… Latrobe is 2-0.

The Wildcats, which won just three games last season, have won their first two games for the first time since 2011. And Fulton is a big reason why.

On Friday, he rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime, as the Wildcats knocked off Latrobe, 36-33.

Fulton ripped off a pair of long runs, going for 92-yard and 73-yard scores in the game. Through two weeks, the senior has rushed for 463 yards and a WPIAL leading nine touchdowns

The high school football season continues Friday, as KDKA Radio will once again provide award-winning broadcast coverage of the region’s biggest game of the week. This week, you can hear Pine-Richland vs Penn Hills on 100.1 FM and 1020 AM KDKA Radio. Follow @KDKARadio on Twitter for updates throughout the night.