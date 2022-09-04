Effective: 2022-09-08 00:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT early this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tides at Piney Point are at 12:47 AM and 1:22 PM. The next high tides at Point Lookout are at 12:10 PM and 12:56 AM. The next high tides at Coltons Point are at 1:23 AM and 1:58 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 AM 3.1 1.5 1.4 1.0 Minor 08/01 PM 2.9 1.3 1.3 1.0 None 09/01 AM 3.2 1.6 1.5 0.5 Minor 09/02 PM 3.1 1.5 1.5 1.0 Minor 10/02 AM 3.3 1.7 1.6 1.0 Minor 10/02 PM 3.0 1.4 1.4 1.0 Minor

SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO