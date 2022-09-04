Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 23:25:00 Expires: 2022-09-08 01:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 PM AST, Emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - The Cibuco River has peaked, but some roads remain flooded. Therefore the warning has been extended. - Highways 676, 690, and sections of 675 are impassable. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 00:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT early this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tides at Piney Point are at 12:47 AM and 1:22 PM. The next high tides at Point Lookout are at 12:10 PM and 12:56 AM. The next high tides at Coltons Point are at 1:23 AM and 1:58 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 AM 3.1 1.5 1.4 1.0 Minor 08/01 PM 2.9 1.3 1.3 1.0 None 09/01 AM 3.2 1.6 1.5 0.5 Minor 09/02 PM 3.1 1.5 1.5 1.0 Minor 10/02 AM 3.3 1.7 1.6 1.0 Minor 10/02 PM 3.0 1.4 1.4 1.0 Minor
