Effective: 2022-09-07 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While widespread minor coastal flooding is expected, isolated areas may experience moderate flooding around high tide. Tidal flooding should be anticipated once again Thursday evening.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO