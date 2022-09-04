Read full article on original website
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Swarms of jellyfish have been reported at Wrightsville Beach. * WHERE...Wrightsville Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There have been numerous reports of stinging jellyfish this morning which may continue into the afternoon.
Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While widespread minor coastal flooding is expected, isolated areas may experience moderate flooding around high tide. Tidal flooding should be anticipated once again Thursday evening.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of southeastern Big Horn, southern Rosebud and Sheridan Counties through 700 PM MDT At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing strong wind gusts along a line extending from near Lodge Grass to 12 miles northwest of Dayton to 9 miles south of Shell. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Granite Pass, Big Horn, Birney, Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir, Banner, Birney Village, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Burgess Junction, Story, Ucross, Crow Indian Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Musselshell, Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Big Horn; Musselshell; Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BIG HORN...CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL AND CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES At 511 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Roundup to 20 miles southeast of Lockwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Gusts to 58 mph were reported near Billings with this activity. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibilities to under a mile at times. Locations impacted include Hardin, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Lockwood, Musselshell and Pompeys Pillar. The threat of strong wind gusts has moved east of Billings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Lancaster, Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lancaster; Middlesex COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Lancaster and Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/09 PM 2.9 1.5 1.1 1 NONE 08/10 AM 2.9 1.5 1.3 1 NONE 08/10 PM 3.2 1.8 1.4 1 MINOR 09/10 AM 3.0 1.6 1.4 1 MINOR 09/11 PM 3.1 1.7 1.3 1 MINOR 10/11 AM 3.0 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR
Special Weather Statement issued for Lavaca by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lavaca A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lavaca County through 945 PM CDT At 903 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Schulenburg, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Yoakum, Hallettsville, Komensky, Worthing, Koerth, Witting, Moravia, Mount Olive, Wied, Breslau, Mont and Sweet Home. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 AM 2.9 1.4 1.1 2 NONE 08/12 PM 2.8 1.3 1.2 2 NONE 09/01 AM 3.3 1.8 1.5 1-2 MINOR 09/01 PM 3.1 1.6 1.4 2 MINOR 10/01 AM 3.2 1.7 1.4 1 MINOR 10/02 PM 3.1 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/02 AM 3.0 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 08/02 PM 2.9 1.0 1.1 1 NONE 09/03 AM 3.4 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 09/03 PM 3.3 1.4 1.4 1 NONE 10/03 AM 3.4 1.5 1.5 1 NONE 10/04 PM 3.4 1.5 1.4 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/09 PM 2.9 1.5 1.1 1 NONE 08/10 AM 2.9 1.5 1.3 1 NONE 08/10 PM 3.2 1.8 1.4 1 MINOR 09/10 AM 3.0 1.6 1.4 1 MINOR 09/11 PM 3.1 1.7 1.3 1 MINOR 10/11 AM 3.0 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING A dry cold front is moving through our area tonight and while temperatures will remain above average, they will fall below criteria levels and the warning will be allowed to expire on time.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Dorchester County, primarily in the area of Bishop`s Head. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/03 AM 3.0 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 08/03 PM 2.8 0.8 0.8 1 NONE 09/03 AM 3.6 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR 09/04 PM 3.3 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 10/04 AM 3.6 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR 10/05 PM 3.4 1.4 1.2 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 AM 3.2 1.1 0.7 2 MINOR 08/12 PM 3.1 1.0 0.9 1-2 NONE 09/12 AM 3.6 1.5 1.1 1 MINOR 09/01 PM 3.5 1.4 1.1 1 MINOR 10/02 AM 3.8 1.7 1.2 1 MODERATE 10/02 PM 3.7 1.6 1.2 1 MODERATE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/11 PM 3.3 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 08/12 PM 2.7 0.5 1.0 1 NONE 09/12 AM 3.5 1.3 1.2 1 MINOR 09/12 PM 3.0 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 10/01 AM 3.7 1.5 1.4 1 MINOR 10/01 PM 3.2 1.0 1.3 1 NONE
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper Terrebonne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern St. John The Baptist, eastern St. James, south central St. Bernard, southern St. Charles, eastern Terrebonne, Lafourche, central Jefferson and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 1115 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Wallace to Des Allemands to near Bayou Gauche to near Jean Lafitte to 10 miles north of Pointe A La Hache to 16 miles southeast of Shell Beach. Movement was southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Cut Off, Galliano, Larose, Port Sulphur, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Lockport, Golden Meadow, Jean Lafitte, Mathews, Schriever, Chauvin, Empire, Dulac, Garyville, Myrtle Grove and Raceland. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 194 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Increased cloud cover and slightly higher humidity will result in a slight cooling starting tomorrow. With the reduction in temperatures expected...the Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 8pm.
Flood Warning issued for Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 23:25:00 Expires: 2022-09-08 01:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 PM AST, Emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - The Cibuco River has peaked, but some roads remain flooded. Therefore the warning has been extended. - Highways 676, 690, and sections of 675 are impassable. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Salem by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Salem COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING Water levels are receding following high tide. However another round of coastal flooding is likely Thursday evening.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Increased cloud cover and slightly higher humidity will result in a slight cooling starting tomorrow. With the reduction in temperatures expected...the Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 8pm.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News, Surry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Isle of Wight; James City; Newport News; Surry COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Surry, James City, Isle of Wight and Newport News Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. JAMES RIVER AT SCOTLAND/JAMESTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 4.5 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/10 PM 3.7 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 08/11 AM 3.7 1.5 1.6 1 NONE 08/11 PM 4.2 2.0 1.6 1 MINOR 09/11 AM 3.8 1.6 1.6 1 NONE 10/12 AM 4.2 2.0 1.7 1 MINOR 10/01 PM 3.8 1.6 1.4 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/08 PM 4.6 1.8 1.4 3 MINOR 08/08 AM 4.4 1.6 1.6 3 NONE 08/09 PM 4.9 2.1 1.6 3 MINOR 09/09 AM 4.5 1.7 1.5 3 MINOR 09/09 PM 4.8 2.0 1.5 2-3 MINOR 10/10 AM 4.3 1.5 1.2 1-2 NONE FORT MONROE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/08 PM 4.7 1.9 1.5 3 MINOR 08/08 AM 4.4 1.6 1.6 3 NONE 08/08 PM 5.0 2.2 1.7 3 MINOR 09/09 AM 4.7 1.9 1.7 3 MINOR 09/09 PM 4.9 2.1 1.6 2-3 MINOR 10/09 AM 4.4 1.6 1.3 2 NONE
Flood Advisory issued for Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lunenburg; Mecklenburg FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1030 PM EDT this evening for a portion of south central Virginia, including the following counties, Lunenburg and Mecklenburg. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; South End of the Lower Sierra EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 108 degrees. * WHERE...Upper Sierra foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 11:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Valley, northeastern Gem, southern Adams, Washington, central Baker and northeastern Malheur Counties through 1000 PM MDT/900 PM PDT/ At 906 PM MDT/806 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Salisbury to Indian Head Mountain. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Farewell Bend State Park and Huntington around 810 PM PDT. Indian Head Mountain and Henley Basin around 910 PM MDT. Weiser, Annex and McChord Butte around 920 PM MDT. Durkee around 830 PM PDT. Mann Creek Reservoir, Midvale Hill and Mann Creek Guard Station around 930 PM MDT. Love Reservoir and Little Lookout Mountain around 840 PM PDT. Star Butte and Midvale around 940 PM MDT. Sparta and Sheep Mountain around 850 PM PDT. Cambridge and Crane Creek Reservoir around 950 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THURSDAY BELOW 5000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104 below 5000 feet. * WHERE...Page, Lake Powell, and the surrounding areas including Marble and Glen Canyons. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Increased cloud cover and slightly higher humidity will result in a slight cooling starting tomorrow. With the reduction in temperatures expected...the Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 8pm.
