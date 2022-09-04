Effective: 2022-09-07 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Southern Livingston; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Ascension; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. John The Baptist, central Ascension, St. James, western St. Bernard, St. Charles, Orleans, southeastern Livingston, south central Tangipahoa, north central Lafourche, northern Jefferson, northwestern Plaquemines and northeastern Assumption Parishes through 1015 PM CDT At 919 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Whitehall to 14 miles north of Metairie to 8 miles southeast of Lake Catherine. Movement was southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Metairie, Hahnville, Laplace, Marrero, Chalmette, Avondale, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Gramercy and Lutcher. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 180 and 255. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 18. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO