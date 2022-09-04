Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Meagher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...A high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Maryland Beaches including Ocean City and Assateague. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 6 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/06 AM 3.6 1.1 1.2 1-3 NONE 08/07 PM 4.1 1.6 1.1 1 MINOR 09/07 AM 3.7 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 09/08 PM 3.9 1.4 0.8 1 NONE 10/08 AM 3.3 0.8 0.6 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/11 PM 3.6 1.1 0.6 2 NONE 08/11 AM 3.5 1.0 1.0 2 NONE 09/12 AM 4.1 1.6 1.1 1 NONE 09/12 PM 3.7 1.2 1.0 1-2 NONE 10/12 AM 4.2 1.7 1.1 1 NONE 10/01 PM 4.0 1.5 1.1 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/08 PM 3.0 1.0 1.1 3 MINOR 08/09 AM 2.9 0.9 1.3 3 NONE 08/09 PM 3.3 1.3 1.4 2 MINOR 09/09 AM 3.1 1.1 1.4 2-3 MINOR 09/10 PM 3.3 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR 10/10 AM 3.0 1.0 1.2 1 MINOR CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 AM 3.6 0.8 1.1 2 NONE 08/07 PM 4.4 1.6 1.0 1-2 NONE 09/08 AM 3.7 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 09/08 PM 4.4 1.6 1.0 1 NONE 10/08 AM 3.6 0.8 0.7 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 AM 5.9 1.4 1.6 1 NONE 08/08 PM 6.9 2.4 1.6 1 MINOR 09/08 AM 6.0 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 09/09 PM 6.7 2.2 1.4 1 MINOR 10/09 AM 6.0 1.5 1.2 1 NONE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Musselshell, Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Big Horn; Musselshell; Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BIG HORN...CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL AND CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES At 511 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Roundup to 20 miles southeast of Lockwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Gusts to 58 mph were reported near Billings with this activity. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibilities to under a mile at times. Locations impacted include Hardin, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Lockwood, Musselshell and Pompeys Pillar. The threat of strong wind gusts has moved east of Billings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * WINDS...North 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 00:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT early this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tides at Piney Point are at 12:47 AM and 1:22 PM. The next high tides at Point Lookout are at 12:10 PM and 12:56 AM. The next high tides at Coltons Point are at 1:23 AM and 1:58 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 AM 3.1 1.5 1.4 1.0 Minor 08/01 PM 2.9 1.3 1.3 1.0 None 09/01 AM 3.2 1.6 1.5 0.5 Minor 09/02 PM 3.1 1.5 1.5 1.0 Minor 10/02 AM 3.3 1.7 1.6 1.0 Minor 10/02 PM 3.0 1.4 1.4 1.0 Minor
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper Terrebonne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern St. John The Baptist, eastern St. James, south central St. Bernard, southern St. Charles, eastern Terrebonne, Lafourche, central Jefferson and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 1115 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Wallace to Des Allemands to near Bayou Gauche to near Jean Lafitte to 10 miles north of Pointe A La Hache to 16 miles southeast of Shell Beach. Movement was southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Cut Off, Galliano, Larose, Port Sulphur, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Lockport, Golden Meadow, Jean Lafitte, Mathews, Schriever, Chauvin, Empire, Dulac, Garyville, Myrtle Grove and Raceland. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 194 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gonzales; Guadalupe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Guadalupe and southwestern Gonzales Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1004 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palmeto State Park, or 10 miles west of Gonzales, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Palmeto State Park, Leesville, Oak Forest, Ottine, Belmont, Bebe, Wrightsboro, Cost and Monthalia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 23:25:00 Expires: 2022-09-08 01:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 PM AST, Emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - The Cibuco River has peaked, but some roads remain flooded. Therefore the warning has been extended. - Highways 676, 690, and sections of 675 are impassable. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 AM 2.9 1.4 1.1 2 NONE 08/12 PM 2.8 1.3 1.2 2 NONE 09/01 AM 3.3 1.8 1.5 1-2 MINOR 09/01 PM 3.1 1.6 1.4 2 MINOR 10/01 AM 3.2 1.7 1.4 1 MINOR 10/02 PM 3.1 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/02 AM 3.0 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 08/02 PM 2.9 1.0 1.1 1 NONE 09/03 AM 3.4 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 09/03 PM 3.3 1.4 1.4 1 NONE 10/03 AM 3.4 1.5 1.5 1 NONE 10/04 PM 3.4 1.5 1.4 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/09 PM 2.9 1.5 1.1 1 NONE 08/10 AM 2.9 1.5 1.3 1 NONE 08/10 PM 3.2 1.8 1.4 1 MINOR 09/10 AM 3.0 1.6 1.4 1 MINOR 09/11 PM 3.1 1.7 1.3 1 MINOR 10/11 AM 3.0 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR
Severe Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL PHILLIPS COUNTY At 856 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles northeast of Zortman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Malta, Zortman, Dodson, Fourchette, Phillips, Wagner, Landusky, Sun Prairie and Fred Robinson Bridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near any area lakes, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Butte, Blackfoot Region; Flathead, Mission Valleys; Lower Clark Fork Region; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lake, southeastern Missoula, western Deer Lodge, Granite, central Ravalli and southwestern Powell Counties through 600 PM MDT At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms extending from 8 miles northeast of Evaro to 7 miles southwest of Conner. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple public and trained spotter reports. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Missoula, Hamilton, Drummond, Lolo, Stevensville, Philipsburg, Darby, Ovando, Florence, Victor, Arlee, Conner, Woodside, Wye, Evaro, Bonner-West Riverside, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Pinesdale and Nimrod. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 92 and 163. Highway 83 between mile markers 0 and 17. Highway 93 N between mile markers 0 and 19. Highway 93 S between mile markers 12 and 94. Highway 200 E between mile markers 0 and 48. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lunenburg; Mecklenburg FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1030 PM EDT this evening for a portion of south central Virginia, including the following counties, Lunenburg and Mecklenburg. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 21:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 42.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue rising to 44.0 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades .Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical conditions to the Illinois Valley and lower Klamath Valley Thursday. Low humidities and gusty east winds will also occur over and near the Cascades Thursday night through Friday night. A Haines of 6 over the Rum Creek fire will create Red Flag conditions there Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR EAST WIND WITH POOR OVERNIGHT RH RECOVERY AND STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 623 RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS FOR THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Red Flag Warning for this evening for isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms on dry fuels. * AFFECTED AREA: For the Red Flag Warning Thursday night into Saturday morning, nearly the whole zone, but especially the ridges. * WINDS: East 7 to 14 with gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY: 6 to 14 percent in the daytime. Night time recoveries 20 to 25 percent. * DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING A dry cold front is moving through our area tonight and while temperatures will remain above average, they will fall below criteria levels and the warning will be allowed to expire on time.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the 90s to around 100. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Increased cloud cover and slightly higher humidity will result in a slight cooling starting tomorrow. With the reduction in temperatures expected...the Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 8pm.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Increased cloud cover and slightly higher humidity will result in a slight cooling starting tomorrow. With the reduction in temperatures expected...the Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 8pm.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Garfield, Northern Phillips by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 06:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Garfield; Northern Phillips; Petroleum; Southwest Phillips A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Phillips, Petroleum and southwestern Garfield Counties through 915 PM MDT At 816 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles east of Zortman, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Malta, Winnett, Zortman, Dodson, Sand Springs, Fourchette, U L Bend Rec Area, Crooked Creek Rec Area, Devils Creek Rec Area, Mosby, Phillips, Petrolia Lake, Sleeping Buffalo, Wagner, Fred Robinson Bridge, Tiegen, Landusky, Content, Sun Prairie and Bowdoin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Increased cloud cover and slightly higher humidity will result in a slight cooling starting tomorrow. With the reduction in temperatures expected...the Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 8pm.
