Effective: 2022-09-09 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades .Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical conditions to the Illinois Valley and lower Klamath Valley Thursday. Low humidities and gusty east winds will also occur over and near the Cascades Thursday night through Friday night. A Haines of 6 over the Rum Creek fire will create Red Flag conditions there Friday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR EAST WIND WITH POOR OVERNIGHT RH RECOVERY AND STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 623 RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS FOR THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Red Flag Warning for this evening for isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms on dry fuels. * AFFECTED AREA: For the Red Flag Warning Thursday night into Saturday morning, nearly the whole zone, but especially the ridges. * WINDS: East 7 to 14 with gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY: 6 to 14 percent in the daytime. Night time recoveries 20 to 25 percent. * DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

