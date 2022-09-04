When Mark Andre took the stand in a Humboldt County courtroom on a fall afternoon in 2018, he testified to the financial worth of portions of an old-growth redwood. Andre is a registered professional forester with a forestry firm in Arcata, California. In the spring leading up to his appearance on the stand, rangers from Redwood National and State Parks in northern California were deep into a months-long investigation of burl poaching. Burls — the bark-covered growths that can protrude from a tree’s trunk — hold within them unsprouted bud tissue, and produce a wood that’s valued for its unique grain and smooth workability. Because of their beauty and relative rarity, old-growth burls command good rates from burl shop owners and distributors and are eventually turned into tables and bowls, or carved into trinkets and statues.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO