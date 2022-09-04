Read full article on original website
Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million
Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
nypressnews.com
The ‘best’ drink for diabetes – lowers high blood sugar levels by 30%
It adds” People with diabetes insipidus also have a heightened dehydration risk, but this is not linked to high blood glucose levels.”. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition where you pee a lot and often feel thirsty. If you find water uninspiring, why not spruce it up with a...
How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders
If you need to know how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders, we hear you. As much as we love bees and understand their crucial importance to our world, seeing them swarm around your hummingbird feeder can be a bit annoying, if not quite dangerous. After all, your reason for installing a hummingbird feeder in the first place was to watch hummingbirds not bees. What's to be done?
How To Grow an Avocado Tree
Every time I split open an avocado and throw out the pit, I think, “I’m wasting a perfectly good opportunity to grow an avocado tree again.” Sometimes, though, I take the seed and at least get it to sprout. It’s easier to do than you might think!
Aloe vera plant care problems and how to solve them
The perfect houseplant for many, though when you run into Aloe vera plant care problems, you might panic and not know how to get yours back on track. Healthy aloes are a beautiful shade of mid-green with long, sculptural leaves, that not only look good indoors, but also outside too if your climate allows.
Smithonian
What Is the Financial Value of an Old-Growth Tree?
When Mark Andre took the stand in a Humboldt County courtroom on a fall afternoon in 2018, he testified to the financial worth of portions of an old-growth redwood. Andre is a registered professional forester with a forestry firm in Arcata, California. In the spring leading up to his appearance on the stand, rangers from Redwood National and State Parks in northern California were deep into a months-long investigation of burl poaching. Burls — the bark-covered growths that can protrude from a tree’s trunk — hold within them unsprouted bud tissue, and produce a wood that’s valued for its unique grain and smooth workability. Because of their beauty and relative rarity, old-growth burls command good rates from burl shop owners and distributors and are eventually turned into tables and bowls, or carved into trinkets and statues.
dornob.com
Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees
AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
In October, Andy Jassy called off a plan to require employees to return to the office, saying the decision would be up to individual teams.
Mooncake madness: China cracks down on extravagant versions of festival staple
Modest packaging and capped pricing are enforced under Xi Jinping’s war on ‘vulgar’ societal excesses and ‘rampant money worship’
How to dry flowers: 4 simple ways to preserve blooms
Whilst there’s nothing more beautiful than fresh flowers, it can be heartbreaking to throw them away when they are over. Learning how to dry flowers can give them a new lease of life, in a different way. Sure, home decor trends come and go but preserving your favorite blooms...
Flake news: what is a sausage roll cake, and why does it exist?
The birthday ‘cake’ given to New Zealand MP Chris Hipkins raised many questions. We attempt to answer them
U.S., Indo-Pacific countries launch new-generation trade talks shunning tariff cuts
(Reuters) - Economic ministers from the United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries launch negotiations on Thursday on Washington’s first major pan-Asian trade engagement effort in nearly a decade, but this time any deal won’t cut tariffs.
Australia's safest car is revealed as one brand outperforms its rivals and breaks an all-time record
The Tesla Model Y has been named the safest car to drive in Australia after it broke records in helping drivers avoid a collision and keeping them safe even if they do crash. The vehicle scored a five-star safety rating in the latest Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) assessment that involved a series of crash test scenarios.
CARS・
Fast Company
This new vertical farm is growing towering racks of mycelium for fungi-based bacon
If all living organisms on Earth evolved from a single cell 3.5 billion years ago, it stands to reason that they’re a lot alike. And, scientists have noted that fungi are characteristically even closer to animals than plants—which helps Eben Bayer, cofounder and CEO of MyForest Foods, argue that fungi are the better meat substitute. “Mycelium is basically an inside-out animal,” he says. “Mushrooms are quite fleshy, so they really have a lot of the characteristics that you find in an animal, unlike plants.”
CNET
DIY Compost Bin Step-by-Step: Build a Worm Farm to Reduce Waste, Create Fertile Soil
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Did the pandemic or rising grocery prices spark a new interest in growing your own food? Are you looking to reduce your food waste? Do you want to grow bigger, more beautiful houseplants? Believe it or not, you can support all these hobbies with one small, low maintenance addition to your home life.
‘Cucumber capital’ growers selling up as Brexit and energy crisis hits Britain’s vegetable industry
Huge areas of one of Britain’s biggest salad growing hubs will be replaced with housing estates, as growers give up in despair, and cash in their land. The Lea Valley, also known as the cucumber capital and Britain’s salad bowl, is one of the diamonds of the UK’s embattled horticultural sector. The Lea Valley Growers Association (LVGA), seeded through an area running across Greater London, Essex and Hertfordshire, comprises more than 180 hectares (450 acres) of glasshouses, run by 80 growers. The valley should be a jewel in the crown for a country concerned with homegrown industry and food security.
The Botanic Matchmakers that Could Save Our Food Supply
Walk through the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, past the exotic orchids, blossoming bougainvillea, swaying grasses and a patch of pristine forest like the one that was here when the Dutch arrived in the 17th century, and you’ll likely miss the most significant plants in the place. Scattered amidst the displays of boisterous and fragrant vegetation, in one of the most celebrated plant collections in North America, are the wild relatives of our most important food crops.
Sustainable Swedish Community Leads Sustainable "Ugliest Lawn" Contest
The drought hit many European tourist destinations hard — especially the popular Swedish island of Gotland. After the municipality implemented a much-needed irrigation ban, though, many in the community were sad to see their front yards turn brown. That's how the "Gotland's Ugliest Lawn" challenge started, so locals could take pride in a brown lawn.
US farmers face plague of pests as global heating raises soil temperatures
Agricultural pests that devour key food crops are advancing northwards in the US and becoming more widespread as the climate hots up, new research warns. The corn earworm (Helicoverpa zea) is considered to be among the most common farm pests in the US, ravaging crops such as maize, cotton, soya and other vegetables. It spends winter underground and is not known to survive in states beyond a latitude of 40 degrees north (which runs from northern California through the midwest to New Jersey), but that is changing as soils warm and it spreads to new areas, according to research led by North Carolina State University.
marthastewart.com
During a Renovation, This Family Found 18th-Century Gold Coins—Worth $300,000—Under Their Kitchen Floorboards
Planning a home remodel any time soon? If so, be sure to look for buried treasure as you work. According to a report by CNN, residents of a home in Northern England uncovered hundreds of gold coins when renovating their kitchen in 2019. Their loot could be worth up to $290,000 at an auction hosted by Spink & Son's next month.
