Texas State

KSAT 12

Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them.
Texas State
Houston, TX
Texas Government
Texas Elections
KHOU

Dan Patrick vs. Mike Collier: Race for Texas Lt. Gov. heats up

HOUSTON — The race for lieutenant governor is heating up just weeks out from election day in Texas. Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Democrat Mike Collier are facing off in November. However, over the weekend, there was a surprise endorsement when Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a...
Tom Handy

Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You

Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tom Handy

O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States

This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
Ken Paxton
fox26houston.com

Commissioner says Texas gov., comptroller walked back on funding comments; constable responds

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar have walked back their comments stating Harris County commissioners defunded county law enforcement, according to a release from Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia. However, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says they haven’t been notified of state agencies "walking back" anything.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Amusing Planet

The Texas Horned Lizard That Was Entombed for 31 Years

The Texas horned lizard is a hardy creature, but its hardiness might have been overestimated. The Native American legend holds that the rugged species could survive up to 100 years in hibernation. So when a 4-year-old boy named Will Wood caught a horny toad in Eastland County, Texas, one July...
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
KXAN

Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

WATCH: Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal shipment of Texas puppies

MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County, just outside Milwaukee, intercepted a pickup Friday illegally transporting nearly 50 dogs — mostly puppies — from Texas to Wisconsin. The stop happened about midnight Friday, and authorities quickly contacted the Washington County Humane Society. Caregivers worked into the early morning...
KHOU

How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
GALVESTON, TX
KVUE

2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
AUSTIN, TX

