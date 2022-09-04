Read full article on original website
KHOU
Another Republican throws their support behind the Democrat running against Dan Patrick in the race for Texas Lt. Governor
In another blow to the re-election campaign of Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, more members of his own party are coming out against him and announcing they’re voting for the Democrat in the race for the powerful position overseeing the state Senate. Mike Collier, a former Republican himself, is...
KSAT 12
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them.
CBS Austin
Political expert weighs in on new campaign ads in race for Texas governor
AUSTIN, Texas — Labor day kicks off the unofficial start of the fall campaign season. Governor Greg Abbott came out with a swing with his new attack ad slamming his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke claiming he wants to defund the police. O’rourke’s campaign told CBS Austin that's not true.
New Ad From Beto O’Rourke Attacks Governor Abbott and His Plan B
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke aired a new ad. This one attacked Governor Greg Abbott on his recent Plan B announcement for pregnant women. In the video, reporter Julie Fine asks Governor Abbott what he would tell a woman who is raped and not covered under the Texas abortion law.
KHOU
Dan Patrick vs. Mike Collier: Race for Texas Lt. Gov. heats up
HOUSTON — The race for lieutenant governor is heating up just weeks out from election day in Texas. Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Democrat Mike Collier are facing off in November. However, over the weekend, there was a surprise endorsement when Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a...
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You
Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States
This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
Southtown art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
Abbott and Cruz surely won't like this.
fox26houston.com
Commissioner says Texas gov., comptroller walked back on funding comments; constable responds
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar have walked back their comments stating Harris County commissioners defunded county law enforcement, according to a release from Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia. However, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says they haven’t been notified of state agencies "walking back" anything.
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
In the New Ad, O’Rourke Wants to Defund the Police
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott released a new ad in his campaign for Texas governor in this November’s election. Abbott is seeking his third re-election for governor of Texas in Austin.
Amusing Planet
The Texas Horned Lizard That Was Entombed for 31 Years
The Texas horned lizard is a hardy creature, but its hardiness might have been overestimated. The Native American legend holds that the rugged species could survive up to 100 years in hibernation. So when a 4-year-old boy named Will Wood caught a horny toad in Eastland County, Texas, one July...
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show
PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
WATCH: Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal shipment of Texas puppies
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County, just outside Milwaukee, intercepted a pickup Friday illegally transporting nearly 50 dogs — mostly puppies — from Texas to Wisconsin. The stop happened about midnight Friday, and authorities quickly contacted the Washington County Humane Society. Caregivers worked into the early morning...
How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
