Arsenal's shortcomings revealed by Man Utd defeat as inconsistencies continue to plague Mikel Arteta's young guns

Reece James posts blunt two-word message for Thomas Tuchel with Chelsea stars slow to speak out after shock sacking
CHELSEA star Reece James has posted a blunt two-word message for sacked Thomas Tuchel with many of his team-mates yet to react. James posted a picture of Tuchel hugging him, with a "Thank you". Tuchel was sacked following Tuesday's miserable 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the West Londoners' Champions...
Desperate Chelsea fans plead with Boehly to snub Potter, Pochettino & Zidane and hire Emma Hayes after Tuchel sacking
CHELSEA fans are desperate for Emma Hayes to be appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor. Hayes, 45, has been in charge of Chelsea Women for 10 years and has won 12 trophies during her reign. Since Hayes took over as Blues boss Chelsea's men's team has gone through nine different managers,...
Antony responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s standing ovation after Man Utd goal and brands team-mate his ‘idol’
MANCHESTER UNITED star Antony has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's standing ovation as he celebrated his goal. The Brazilian was congratulated by the 37-year-old after he scored on his United debut in the win over Arsenal. Antony was substituted off after 58 minutes and replaced by Ronaldo who smiled at him.
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd’s win over Arsenal with Ronaldo and Co in for heartbreak
MANCHESTER UNITED have been predicted to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season, according to a supercomputer. That is despite the Red Devils on a four-game winning streak which includes victories over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 win against the Gunners at Old Trafford lifted...
‘I’ve not seen the same Mo since’ – Souness claims Salah has been rattled by Man Utd ‘butcher’ Lisandro Martinez
LIVERPOOL star Mohamed Salah hasn't been the same player since he was rattled by Lisandro Martinez during the defeat to Manchester United two weeks ago. That is the opinion of Reds icon Graeme Souness who believes the Egypt international has looked a shell of himself since the 2-1 loss at Old Trafford.
Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
Robert Lewandowski ‘has termination clause included in £216k-a-week contract’ as Barcelona deal is broken down
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI'S £216,000-a-week Barcelona contract has a termination clause inserted, according to reports. But his wages CHANGE every season throughout his four-year stay at the club. Lewandowski, 34, joined Barca from Bayern Munich in a £42.5million transfer this summer after declaring his desire to quit the German champions.
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the English club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge PECS are a problem for Man Utd, claims Gary Neville during win over Arsenal
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Gary Neville bizarrely claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's PECS are a problem for Erik ten Hag's side. The 37-year-old came on as a second half substitute for the Red Devils in their 3-1 victory against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. But the Portugal international failed to get...
Fans are all saying the same thing as footage of Cristiano Ronaldo geeing up Man Utd stars after Arsenal goal emerges
FANS are all saying the same thing after a clip of Cristiano Ronaldo geeing up his Manchester United teammates has gone viral. The footage shows the 37-year-old trying to motivate United's stars after they conceded to Arsenal yesterday. With the game level at 1-1, Ronaldo is spotted having words with...
Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
‘This must be a joke?’ – Antony’s Man Utd transfer turns messy as he slams third party claiming to be involved in move
ANTONY has hit out at the agency claiming to have played a significant role in facilitating his huge move to Manchester United. The winger, 22, became the most expensive signing of the summer transfer window when he made a blockbuster £85.5million move to Old Trafford on deadline day. United...
Is Tottenham vs Marseille on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash
Tottenham Hotspur’s return to the promised land of the Champions League after two seasons away begins on Wednesday evening on home turd as they welcome Marseille to north London.Antonio Conte’s troops enter continental competition on something of a crest of a wave - not only dramatically pipping fierce rivals Arsenal to fourth spot in the Premier League last term to secure Champions League football but also starting this campaign like a side that mean business.Draws away to London rivals Chelsea and West Ham are Spurs’ only ‘slip-ups’ in six league games so far, with victories in their other four games...
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers fresh blow as Napoli become latest team to rubbish transfer talks for Man Utd star
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been left further red-faced following a public snub from Napoli. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to leave Manchester United this summer but failed to find a club willing to take him on. Serie A big boys Napoli were said to be in discussions to sign Ronaldo...
Ajax chief blasts Man Utd for timing of brutal £133m transfer raid on club as Ten Hag snapped up Martinez and Antony
AJAX sporting director Gerry Hamstra has slammed Manchester United for their timing of the £133million double swoop for Lisandro Martinez and Antony. Antony's £85.5m deadline day transfer, in particular, rubbed the Dutch champions the wrong way. The departures of the two South American stars left new boss Alfred...
Sevilla confirm squad plans for Manchester City clash
Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has confirmed a 24-man squad for their Champions League tie with Manchester City this week. Lopetegui’s charges welcome defending Premier League champions to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for their European opener this season. However, the Andalucians have struggled for positivity on the domestic front...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Caused Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
The German's refusal to sign the legendary forward set off his demise.
Report – Juventus to face PSG with a front-two
Juventus would look to kick-start their Champions League campaign this term on a positive note. The Bianconeri have been unbeaten in the league this season and they are one of the biggest clubs in European football. They will face PSG in arguably their toughest game in the group stage of...
