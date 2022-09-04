ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots, Bill Belichick rolling the dice on former Vikings first-round pick

The Patriots added another intriguing piece to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell agreed to a deal to join New England’s practice squad, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday. Treadwell, who was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, has struggled to live […] The post Patriots, Bill Belichick rolling the dice on former Vikings first-round pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Browns in Week 1

CBS (Early games) Yellow: Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely) Red: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) Blue: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta) Green: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton) Orange: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston...
Jerry Jones made an incoherent argument for having faith in the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a nonsensical statement as for why he has faith in the team heading into the 2022 season. Whether it is the regular season, playoffs or the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are going to take the spotlight. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the Cowboys have received some bad news, as they lost left tackle Tyron Smith and wide receiver James Washington for the start of the season. That certainly does not bode well, especially with the rival Philadelphia Eagles drastically bolstering their roster.
NFL
Bears coach Eberflus curious how 49ers will utilize Lance

Trey Lance appears to have all the potential in the world, but the NFL still awaits to see what the former No. 3 overall pick will look like as a full-time starting quarterback. That includes Matt Eberflus, who is tasked with stopping Lance and the 49ers' offense in his first...
3 Cleveland Browns who need a big game against the Carolina Panthers

The Cleveland Browns have the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and these three men need to step up. The Cleveland Browns have Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in what will be the first real action of the season for both clubs. Mayfield will make his first start for the Panthers after four seasons with the Browns in a game that will set the tone for the rest of each team’s seasons.
49ers' George Kittle day-to-day with groin injury ahead of Week 1 vs. Bears

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle made a surprise appearance on the team’s injury report Wednesday with what is being described as a groin issue. The All-Pro suffered the injury during practice on Monday. Now with just a few days to go before their season opener against the Chicago Bears, Kittle was not a participant in 49ers practice on Wednesday.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield grateful for time with Browns ahead of Week 1 game

Last week, Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield denied offering a profane quote about the Cleveland Browns as he and his new teammates prepare to face his former club in Sunday's regular-season opener held at Carolina's Bank of America Stadium. As ESPN's David Newton explained, Mayfield spoke with reporters Wednesday...
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Browns-Panthers, pick

Quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as Browns fans have had Sunday circled on their calendars as the Carolina Panthers play host to Cleveland. Mayfield was the No. 1 pick by the Browns in 2018 and led them in 2020 to their first playoff victory since 1994 but requested a trade this offseason after Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson. Watson is suspended for 11 games.
KC Chiefs: Best bets for 2022 Defensive MVP

While Patrick Mahomes feels like a forgone conclusion as the Chiefs Offensive MVP, the defensive award has several potential suitors entering 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs hand out several team awards at the end of each season, and while the “Defensive MVP” award does not truly exist within the organization, that should not stop that person from being recognized or talked about.
