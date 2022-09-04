Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Lafourche Parish shrimper hit by thieves after Hurricane Ida stranded his boat
GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish shrimper said Tuesday (Sept. 6) he is left with nowhere to turn, as thieves have begun cannibalizing his fishing vessel that was washed aground more than a year ago by Hurricane Ida. Rodney Verdin’s boat -- the La Belle Idee -- remains...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Library System Shares Update on Golden Meadow and South Lafourche Branch Recovery Process
One week ago today marked the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, prompting local businesses and community organizations to reflect on their progress following the devastating storm. The Lafourche Parish Public Library System took to social media to share an update on its branch’s current standing in the recovery process.
WDSU
The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday
SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
houmatimes.com
TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
WDSU
Pearl River residents concerned ahead of expected crest
SLIDELL, La. — A high-water sign was posted as the Pearl River began creeping up, but the hundreds of people who call this area home say this is nothing new. One resident who wished to remain anonymous said he's lived in River Gardens for three years, and while the street is always the first to go under, so is his front and backyard.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Workforce Commission to host Resource Job Fair
Louisiana Workforce Commission is scheduled to host a Terrebonne Parish Resource and Job Fair on Monday, September 19. The job fair will be held at the Municipal Auditorium, providing information and opportunities to those seeking employment with career choices and resources Terrebonne Parish has to offer. The job fair will...
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
All-electronic tolling resumes on LA 1 in Lafourche Parish
DOTD encourages drivers to sign up for GeauxPass.com or to visit customer service in Golden Meadow to sign up to receive a bill by mail.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Main Street announces September events
Thibodaux Main Street is excited to announce a stellar line up of community events coming this fall! From a community clean up event, to an arts walk, Thibodaux Main Street has events you don’t want to miss this month. September 17 – Clean Up Day: Come out and help...
houmatimes.com
Kenneth Baye
Kenneth Paul Baye, 84, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana was born on August 17, 1938 and passed away on September 1, 2022. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana, from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am . The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Chackbay, Louisiana.
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, volunteer caretakers plead for help from New Orleans City Hall
When it comes to Lincoln Beach, the long-neglected New Orleans East recreation spot that’s recently had a quiet revival, city officials and the volunteers who tend to it say they want the same thing: a newly restored, pristine Lake Pontchartrain beachfront for everyone to enjoy. But in recent months,...
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Department updates Vacherie crisis incident
On September 5, 2022 at approximately 11:28 pm, the sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the Acadian Ambulance substation located near Champion Drive in Vacherie, LA. Deputies were dispatched to the complaint and discovered a vehicle being occupied by two individuals who were not from St. James Parish. Upon contact, the driver of the vehicle exited, and the passenger was observed holding a weapon and threatening to harm himself. Crisis negotiators were immediately dispatched to the scene along with the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team. After nearly seven hours of negotiations by our crisis negotiators, the subject surrendered himself to the deputies. The individual was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.
houmatimes.com
Fletcher partners with Vitalant to host Community Blood Drive
Fletcher Technical Community College invites you to roll up your sleeves to help save lives at its Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, September 28. Fletcher is partnering with nonprofit organization Vitalant to host the blood drive, in an effort to alleviate the national blood supply shortage for all blood types. A Vitalant Bloodmobile will be available on the campus of Fletcher Technical Community College, located at 1407 Hwy 311 in.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Animal Shelter Shares Record Breaking August Shelter Recap
Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter shared its August recap, dubbing it the busiest month of the year so far, for adoptions! Last month, approximately 545 animals entered the shelter, with over 208 of those pets being adopted. In addition to the record high adoption rate, TPAS helped reunite families with her pets, usher 104 pets into foster homes, and transferred a total of 48 pets into partner organizations.
uptownmessenger.com
Church working to take landmark building off the endangered list
The slow deterioration of the Victorian-era wooden church on the Magazine and Valence streets has caught the attention of the Louisiana Landmarks Society. It was the only Uptown building on the preservation advocacy group’s 2022 list of New Orleans’ Most Endangered Sites. “Long a fixture along Magazine Street...
houmatimes.com
TPSO names a new DARE Instructor
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the transfer of Sara LaChico, current Sergeant with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to her new position within the DARE program. Sgt. LaChico is an 8-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During her tenure, Sgt. LaChico began...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories
New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
What is a Diverging Diamond Interchange?
NEW ORLEANS — If you've driven out by Armstrong International Airport recently you know the new i-10 exit at Loyola is still under construction because it's delayed. That $125 million project is meant to make it easier to get to the airport by adding two flyover ramps heading to and from New Orleans.
houmatimes.com
President Chaisson to provide updates at September Bayou Briefing
The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will host its September Bayou Briefing on Thursday, September 22, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lafourche Parish Career Magnet. This month’s Bayou Briefing will serve as a State of the Parish address, featuring Parish President Archie Chaisson. President Chaisson will provide...
