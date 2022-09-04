ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday

SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Pearl River residents concerned ahead of expected crest

SLIDELL, La. — A high-water sign was posted as the Pearl River began creeping up, but the hundreds of people who call this area home say this is nothing new. One resident who wished to remain anonymous said he's lived in River Gardens for three years, and while the street is always the first to go under, so is his front and backyard.
PEARL RIVER, LA
Louisiana Workforce Commission to host Resource Job Fair

Louisiana Workforce Commission is scheduled to host a Terrebonne Parish Resource and Job Fair on Monday, September 19. The job fair will be held at the Municipal Auditorium, providing information and opportunities to those seeking employment with career choices and resources Terrebonne Parish has to offer. The job fair will...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses

Agents Seized Gear, Vessel, and Shrimp After Two Louisiana Men were Arrested in Connection with Drug and Shrimping Offenses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on September 6, 2022, that enforcement agents apprehended two persons on September 1 in Terrebonne Parish for alleged illegal drug and shrimping offenses.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Volunteers#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Ocean Conservancy#Ldwf#Nicholls State University#Elmer S Island#The Ocean Conservancy#Caminada Pass
Thibodaux Main Street announces September events

Thibodaux Main Street is excited to announce a stellar line up of community events coming this fall! From a community clean up event, to an arts walk, Thibodaux Main Street has events you don’t want to miss this month. September 17 – Clean Up Day: Come out and help...
THIBODAUX, LA
Kenneth Baye

Kenneth Paul Baye, 84, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana was born on August 17, 1938 and passed away on September 1, 2022. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana, from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am . The burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Chackbay, Louisiana.
THIBODAUX, LA
St. James Sheriff’s Department updates Vacherie crisis incident

On September 5, 2022 at approximately 11:28 pm, the sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the Acadian Ambulance substation located near Champion Drive in Vacherie, LA. Deputies were dispatched to the complaint and discovered a vehicle being occupied by two individuals who were not from St. James Parish. Upon contact, the driver of the vehicle exited, and the passenger was observed holding a weapon and threatening to harm himself. Crisis negotiators were immediately dispatched to the scene along with the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team. After nearly seven hours of negotiations by our crisis negotiators, the subject surrendered himself to the deputies. The individual was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.
VACHERIE, LA
Fletcher partners with Vitalant to host Community Blood Drive

Fletcher Technical Community College invites you to roll up your sleeves to help save lives at its Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, September 28. Fletcher is partnering with nonprofit organization Vitalant to host the blood drive, in an effort to alleviate the national blood supply shortage for all blood types. A Vitalant Bloodmobile will be available on the campus of Fletcher Technical Community College, located at 1407 Hwy 311 in.
SCHRIEVER, LA
Terrebonne Animal Shelter Shares Record Breaking August Shelter Recap

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter shared its August recap, dubbing it the busiest month of the year so far, for adoptions! Last month, approximately 545 animals entered the shelter, with over 208 of those pets being adopted. In addition to the record high adoption rate, TPAS helped reunite families with her pets, usher 104 pets into foster homes, and transferred a total of 48 pets into partner organizations.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Church working to take landmark building off the endangered list

The slow deterioration of the Victorian-era wooden church on the Magazine and Valence streets has caught the attention of the Louisiana Landmarks Society. It was the only Uptown building on the preservation advocacy group’s 2022 list of New Orleans’ Most Endangered Sites. “Long a fixture along Magazine Street...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TPSO names a new DARE Instructor

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the transfer of Sara LaChico, current Sergeant with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to her new position within the DARE program. Sgt. LaChico is an 8-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During her tenure, Sgt. LaChico began...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories

New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
What is a Diverging Diamond Interchange?

NEW ORLEANS — If you've driven out by Armstrong International Airport recently you know the new i-10 exit at Loyola is still under construction because it's delayed. That $125 million project is meant to make it easier to get to the airport by adding two flyover ramps heading to and from New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
President Chaisson to provide updates at September Bayou Briefing

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will host its September Bayou Briefing on Thursday, September 22, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lafourche Parish Career Magnet. This month’s Bayou Briefing will serve as a State of the Parish address, featuring Parish President Archie Chaisson. President Chaisson will provide...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

