Arnold woman injured after I-55 crash in South County
An Arnold woman was injured after a three-vehicle accident on northbound I-55 south of Bayless Avenue Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Stacy Meeks of St. Louis was driving a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer and was forced into the right lane and struck a 2019 Chevy Traverse driven by 39-year-old Melanie Riechert of Arnold. Meeks’ vehicle then struck another vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 39-year-old Sheryl Large of St. Louis. Riechert was the only person injured in the accident and was taken by the Mehlville Fire Protection District to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place a little before 8 o’clock Tuesday morning.
Small plane crashed after hitting power lines in Lincoln County
A small plane crashed in the area of Wilson Road and Thoroughman Lane in Lincoln County after hitting power lines.
Arnold woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Melanie T. Reichert, 39, of Arnold was injured Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, in a three-vehicle accident on I-55 south of Bayless Avenue in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:50 a.m., Stacy M. Meeks, 40, of St. Louis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on...
Two Women From Cadet Injured in Crash in Washington County
(Fertile) Two 29-year-old women from Cadet were injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle crash in Washington County. The highway patrol says the accident took place on Highway 21 at Route ‘C-C’ near Washington State Park when a Ford Explorer driven by Alecia Morgan was stopped at a stop sign at the junction.
Washington Missourian
Beaufort teen hospitalized after UTV crash in Gasconade County
A Beaufort teenager was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a UTV crash in rural Gasconade County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, an unidentified 13-year-old Hermann girl was driving a UTV...
St. Louis man arrested after two vehicle accident on Route PP at HWY 30
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route PP at Highway 30 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Tynes of High Ridge was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer and was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by 46-year-old Tyler Booth of St. Louis, as that vehicle was making a left turn onto Route PP from 30. A passenger in the Forte, 38-year-old Tammy Gordon of Florissant was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with minor injuries. Booth was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The accident took place a little before noon on Sunday.
Missouri school bus driver killed in crash south of St. Louis
A school bus driver was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Perryville, Missouri.
Deceased biker identified in hit-and-run crash in Tower Grove East
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police identified the victim in the hit-and-run crash that killed a biker this week in the Tower Grove East neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed the victim was 47-year-old Danyell McMilller from the 3100 block of Portis. According to the incident report, the driver...
One dead after house fire in Franklin County, investigation underway
ST CLAIR, Mo. — One person was found dead after a house fire in Franklin County on Tuesday and an investigation is underway. Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a press release on their Facebook page regarding the incident. The post states they responded to a call at 8:00 a.m....
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
Sunday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois County Sunday. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the teen, who wasn't wearing a safety device as the wreck took place, was driving a jeep south on Knob Lick Road, north of Walker Loop. It ran off the road and crashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver who then left the scene near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on Grand Boulevard just east of the park at around 12:40 p.m. An incident report from the police department said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The victim was a male, but police did not say how old he was.
Stolen car used in smash-and-grab theft at Warren County gun store
WRIGHT CITY, Missouri (KMOV) -- Bold and brazen thieves were caught smashing a car into an area gun store. Their tactics gave them time, space, and opportunity to swipe weapons from the Osage County Gun Store in Wright City. The crime happened in the middle of the night Saturday, something...
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker day before nuisance hearing. St. Louis City reached an agreement with Ely Walker Condominium Association one day before a scheduled nuisance hearing. University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Rothschild continues to work...
Washington police investigating catalytic converter thefts
The Washington Police Department is investigating catalytic converter thefts that occurred on Friday. Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department, said “three or four” catalytic converters were stolen from Chris Auffenberg Ford, a car dealership on Highway 100, and at Riechers Tire and Auto, an auto shop on South Point Road on Friday.
Several car break-ins overnight in St. Louis City
More car break-ins overnight in St. Louis City.
Voluntary water boil advisory near Cedar Hill, Missouri
CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A voluntary boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Jefferson County. Public Water Supply District #8 says that a leak happened at around 10:00 am today near the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Graham Road. The advisory goes from the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, […]
Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson County crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County.
