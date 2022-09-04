NWS: Triple-digit temperatures break heat records in Oxnard, Camarillo

Hot temperatures over the weekend that set local records Sunday will linger much of the week.

While no new records are expected in Ventura County in coming days, temperatures will remain toasty on the coast and are forecast to reach triple digits in many inland areas through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

"The earliest day we might see widespread cooling might be Friday," said Dave Gomberg, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Oxnard, on Monday.

Coastal areas in Ventura County were expected to cool down a little on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said, with high temperatures in the mid-80s to lower 90s.

By Thursday, the heat is forecast to bump up slightly to the mid- to upper-90s on the coast.

In local valleys, Tuesday and Wednesday highs are forecast from 95 to 105 degrees. Those highs could climb to 107 or 108 in the warmest inland areas on Thursday, Gomberg said.

A heat wave that started Aug. 31 peaked over the Labor Day weekend, with records set in Camarillo and Oxnard on Sunday, the hottest day.

Before noon Sunday, the weather service office on Elevar Street in Oxnard had reached 101 degrees, setting a new high for the date. The old record for Sept. 4 was 96 degrees, set in 1961.

Temperatures at the Camarillo Airport had also smashed a record for the date set in 1961, reaching 103 degrees by late morning, then later climbing to 106, the weather agency reported. That's 13 degrees hotter than the old record of 93.

Camarillo's high of 106 on Sunday also tied the record high for the month of September.

While some inland areas were even hotter Sunday, the agency tracks only the Oxnard weather office and Camarillo Airport sites as part of a regional suite of data used to quickly make historic comparisons going back decades.

Elsewhere in Camarillo, some stations had reached 109 degrees Sunday. Stations in Simi Valley and Moorpark recorded temperatures of 107 and 108 degrees, with Thousand Oaks seeing temps of 105 to 109.

Readings in Ojai hit 105 and 106 by early Sunday afternoon. Santa Paula and Fillmore posted scorching temps from 108 to 112 degrees.

In east Ventura around Saticoy, Sunday's high blazed to 110 degrees, while coastal areas and the government center reached the upper 90s.

Later Sunday, monsoonal conditions brought powerful thunderstorms to mountain and desert areas, with an extra strong cell hitting the Santa Clarita Valley for a time, Gomberg said.

Excessive heat warnings were in effect through at least Wednesday and might be extended until Thursday, he said. Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activity and stay hydrated.

Toward the end of the week, a tropical system coming up from Baja may bring additional monsoonal moisture with a chance of showers or thunderstorms over the weekend, Gomberg said, although as of Monday forecasters were still uncertain of the system's track.

On Monday, as hot temperatures continued on the Labor Day holiday, the state agency that oversees the electricity grid warned of possible power shortages from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. that could lead to rolling blackouts.

Such blackouts would only last an hour, said Ventura County's office of emergency services, which is posting updates on its web page at vcemergency.com.

This story may be updated.

