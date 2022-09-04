ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Dover man shot in Magnolia while leaving a party early Sunday: State police

By Anitra Johnson, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

A 37-year-old man from Dover was shot in Magnolia early Sunday morning, according to Delaware State Police.

Aat 1:23 a.m. Sunday, troopers arrived at the 100 block of Orange Street in Magnolia after receiving a report of a shooting, state police said.

There, police said they located a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. It was determined that the victim had been leaving a party when he was shot by an unknown assailant, according to police. The circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Several vehicles and pedestrians were observed leaving the area when police arrived. Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective P. Campbell by calling 302-698-8504.

Contact reporter Anitra Johnson at 302-379-5786 or ajohnson@delawareonline.com with tips and story ideas. Become a subscriber to access more stories and the best in local reporting.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dover man shot in Magnolia while leaving a party early Sunday: State police

