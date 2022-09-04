Read full article on original website
Robb Elementary School may be demolished. Here's what happened to schools after other horrifying attacks
The trauma after a school massacre may be too overwhelming for survivors to even think about returning to class. But at some point, classes must resume. Now, questions abound as to whether or when a school devastated by carnage should reopen.
16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with wounded teacher
As Uvalde families prepare to return to school on Tuesday, survivors continue to heal physically and emotionally as parents call for accountability and gun safety.
saobserver.com
UVALDE BACK TO SCHOOL- ‘INCORRIGIBLE GOVERNOR’
Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released the following statement as students in Uvalde CISD return back to school for the 2022-2023 school year:. “Today was supposed to look different from how it does. “By today, we hoped to have given the heartbroken families of Uvalde the smallest modicum of...
Houston Chronicle
Uvalde teacher waited an hour for help with her students after being shot
Nearly fourth months after being shot during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting on May 24, a Uvalde, Texas teacher is speaking out about how long she waited for help. Fourth-grade teacher Elsa Avila told the Associated Press in a recent interview that at the time, she was motioning students away from walls and windows and closer to her when she was shot in her abdomen as 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos sprayed bullets into the fourth-grade wing.
KSAT 12
Nervousness in Uvalde the day before school begins
UVALDE, Texas – School starts Tuesday in Uvalde, and it’s the first time students are returning to class after the May 24 shooting that left 21 people dead. The district has been working on implementing safety and security changes. While headway has been made the changes won’t be ready in time.
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Bad Bunny Gives VIP Treatment To Uvalde Victim's Family At Sold-Out Concert
The Garcia family was treated to a private suite at the show.
Uvalde children return to school after 21 students and teachers were slaughtered. But some kids refuse to go back to classrooms
Zayon Martinez spent his final hour of second grade hiding under a desk while bullets flew through his school. Now he's too traumatized to set foot in a classroom.
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers send messages of hope to Uvalde community as UCISD starts new school year
The new school year starts Tuesday for Uvalde CISD, and while the first day of class is typically a time of excitement, nerves and maybe a little bit of anxiety for students, parents and teachers — the emotions are intensified for the community of Uvalde. Last year’s school year...
iheart.com
Internal Email Admits DPS Failure In Uvalde
The head of one of the largest police departments in Texas is admitting his agency failed during the mass school shooting in Uvalde. A report says Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw is admitting his agency is one of several that failed to adequately respond to the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died.
KENS 5
Third missing Bandera resident found dead
SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
Uvalde Mom Posts Back to School Picture From Daughter’s Grave
Instead of putting a new backpack and purple outfit on her daughter Amerie for the first day of school, Kimberly Garcia took to Twitter Tuesday to share a photo from her final resting place. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was approaching her last days in the fourth grade when she was gunned down in May during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was the first of 21 victims to be buried from the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. “You should be on your way to 5th grade today. It kills me that you won’t ever get to...
KENS 5
Some officers blamed for slow response of shooting to return back to Uvalde schools
Texas DPS is in charge of security this year for Uvalde CISD. 33 DPS officers will be patrolling the schools.
nypressnews.com
Uvalde fifth grader starts school year without twin sister, who died in mass shooting
Angeli Rodriguez is entering fifth grade without her twin sister, Annabell, who was killed in the Uvalde school massacre. She is starting the semester from home because her parents “don’t feel safe” sending her to school — and they’re demanding gun reform in Texas.
Central Texas schools encourage students, staff to wear maroon on Tuesday in support of Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas — School districts in Central Texas are encouraging students to wear maroon on Tuesday to show support for Uvalde. Several local school districts, including Austin, Hutto, Elgin, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Manor and Hays, along with others across the state, are encouraging people to wear maroon in support of students and teachers returning to school. Maroon is Uvalde CISD's school color.
WFAA
Uvalde priest reflects on impact of school massacre: 'We're much more than the tragedy'
UVALDE, Texas — It has been three months since the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 school children and two teachers were killed by a gunman. If you drive through the small city of Uvalde, you will immediately notice the murals honoring each of the victims on store walls.
KHOU
5 Texas DPS officers to be investigated in Uvalde shooting response
UVALDE, Texas — Five Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers have now been referred to the state Inspector General's Office for a formal investigation into their actions during the Uvalde school shooting on May 24. KVUE and Austin American-Statesman's reporter Tony Plohetski confirmed the five officers were identified...
KIII TV3
Uvalde students return to school Tuesday for the first time since the Robb Elementary tragedy
UVALDE, Texas — More than three months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, Uvalde CISD students and staff will return to the classroom for the new school year. Robb Elementary was closed after a gunman entered a 4th grade classroom and killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24. It happened during the last week of the 2021-2022 school year.
Active shooter policy changed in wake of Uvalde, according to DPS emails
Newly obtained emails from the Texas Department of Public Safety director show the agency has changed its active shooter policy following the school shooting in Uvalde where 19 kids and two teachers were murdered.
