Uvalde, TX

saobserver.com

UVALDE BACK TO SCHOOL- ‘INCORRIGIBLE GOVERNOR’

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released the following statement as students in Uvalde CISD return back to school for the 2022-2023 school year:. “Today was supposed to look different from how it does. “By today, we hoped to have given the heartbroken families of Uvalde the smallest modicum of...
Houston Chronicle

Uvalde teacher waited an hour for help with her students after being shot

Nearly fourth months after being shot during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting on May 24, a Uvalde, Texas teacher is speaking out about how long she waited for help. Fourth-grade teacher Elsa Avila told the Associated Press in a recent interview that at the time, she was motioning students away from walls and windows and closer to her when she was shot in her abdomen as 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos sprayed bullets into the fourth-grade wing.
KSAT 12

Nervousness in Uvalde the day before school begins

UVALDE, Texas – School starts Tuesday in Uvalde, and it’s the first time students are returning to class after the May 24 shooting that left 21 people dead. The district has been working on implementing safety and security changes. While headway has been made the changes won’t be ready in time.
iheart.com

Internal Email Admits DPS Failure In Uvalde

The head of one of the largest police departments in Texas is admitting his agency failed during the mass school shooting in Uvalde. A report says Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw is admitting his agency is one of several that failed to adequately respond to the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died.
KENS 5

Third missing Bandera resident found dead

SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Mom Posts Back to School Picture From Daughter’s Grave

Instead of putting a new backpack and purple outfit on her daughter Amerie for the first day of school, Kimberly Garcia took to Twitter Tuesday to share a photo from her final resting place. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was approaching her last days in the fourth grade when she was gunned down in May during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was the first of 21 victims to be buried from the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. “You should be on your way to 5th grade today. It kills me that you won’t ever get to...
KVUE

Central Texas schools encourage students, staff to wear maroon on Tuesday in support of Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — School districts in Central Texas are encouraging students to wear maroon on Tuesday to show support for Uvalde. Several local school districts, including Austin, Hutto, Elgin, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Manor and Hays, along with others across the state, are encouraging people to wear maroon in support of students and teachers returning to school. Maroon is Uvalde CISD's school color.
KHOU

5 Texas DPS officers to be investigated in Uvalde shooting response

UVALDE, Texas — Five Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers have now been referred to the state Inspector General's Office for a formal investigation into their actions during the Uvalde school shooting on May 24. KVUE and Austin American-Statesman's reporter Tony Plohetski confirmed the five officers were identified...
