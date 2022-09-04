COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A proposed ban on all abortions in South Carolina hung in the balance Thursday as Republicans in the South Carolina Senate couldn’t agree on whether exceptions for rape or incest should be included in the bill. A final vote was looming in the Senate after two attempts to get the exceptions back in the bill failed Wednesday — one to allow abortions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest up to six weeks after conception and another up to 20 weeks. Thirteen states have so-called trigger laws designed to outlaw most abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy in June. Four Republicans — including the GOP’s three female senators - so far have said they would not vote for a blanket ban. “I can count,” said Republican Sen. Josh Kimbrell, who wrote the six-week proposal. “I know this bill will not pass without exceptions.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO