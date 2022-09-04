Read full article on original website
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Hillary Clinton reiterates she won’t run for president and says Donald Trump guilty of ‘seditious conspiracy’
Hillary Clinton has once again confirmed she will never run for president again, calling instead on the Republican Party to take responsibility for making sure Donald Trump does not return to the White House.Ms Clinton, who won the 2016 popular vote by approximately 3 million but lost in the Electoral College after falling short in three key states, reiterated her position in a CBS interview – in which she also declared that Donald Trump was guilty of a major crime against the US government.Asked at the outset whether she would run again, Ms Clinton put it bluntly: “No. No....
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
Muslim Groups Are Alarmed By New CNN Boss’ First Big Hire
John Miller resigned from the NYPD after lying about its Muslim surveillance program. Now he’s covering law enforcement for CNN.
Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge's hold
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision granting the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized in a criminal investigation by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Citing national security concerns and other factors, the department also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized classified records for investigative purposes while it contests her ruling. “Without a stay, the government and public also will suffer irreparable harm from the undue delay to the criminal investigation,” department lawyers said...
U.S. raises fears more classified records could be missing in Trump probe
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it would appeal a federal judge's decision to appoint a special master to review records seized from former President Donald Trump's home for their ongoing criminal investigation.
Republican filibusters South Carolina abortion ban bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A proposed ban on all abortions in South Carolina hung in the balance Thursday as Republicans in the South Carolina Senate couldn’t agree on whether exceptions for rape or incest should be included in the bill. A final vote was looming in the Senate after two attempts to get the exceptions back in the bill failed Wednesday — one to allow abortions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest up to six weeks after conception and another up to 20 weeks. Thirteen states have so-called trigger laws designed to outlaw most abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy in June. Four Republicans — including the GOP’s three female senators - so far have said they would not vote for a blanket ban. “I can count,” said Republican Sen. Josh Kimbrell, who wrote the six-week proposal. “I know this bill will not pass without exceptions.”
Queen Elizabeth's death: Reaction from world leaders
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's royal family rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision. read more.
