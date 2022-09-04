ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasure Island, FL

thegabber.com

Three Dogs Rescued from St. Petersburg Fire

St. Petersburg firefighters responded to a house fire in South St. Petersburg and saved three tiny dogs. When firefighters responded to a house fire near Interstate 275, at 18th Avenue and 31st Street South on Sept. 2, they discovered and extinguished a fire in bedroom. They also rescued three chihuahuas from the home – two of whom required treatment. St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue transported the dogs to St. Petersburg Animal Hospital and Urgent Care.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

All beagles adopted from Humane Society of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay shared some good news this week as all of the rescued beagles they recently received were adopted into happy homes. Fifteen rescued beagles from the mass breeding facility in Virginia arrived at the humane society back on Aug. 25. Since then, many families, including the Treasure Island Fire Department, have welcomed the pups to new lives.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Linger Lodge cooks up frog legs and other Old Florida fare

BRADENTON, Fla. — If you did not grow up near a swamp, then this delicacy might be something you've never experienced, but there's a place in Bradenton serving up a taste of Old Florida. And after a two-year hiatus, Linger Lodge will make all of your frog...
BRADENTON, FL
wild941.com

Huge Brawl At Tampa Intersection Caught On Camera

One of our listeners caught this huge fight on camera at a Tampa intersection. Not sure what led up to this but this is the result of whatever happened. Instagram user deezmyeyez says the fight happened on 301 and Adamo road. It appears that two sets of groups are fighting each other over something that happened at the red light. Police are not seen in the footage but they may have shown up later. Please be safe out there and don't let anyone get you to this point. It's better to just drive away because many road rage incidents end deadly. I have a question, have you ever been in a road rage incident that led to violence, or did you just drive away?
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace

Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay's only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Staten Island Ferry passes Sarasota on its way to New York

Sarasota-area boaters can be forgiven if their Labor Day weekend voyages left them in a New York state of mind. A few miles offshore on Saturday afternoon, mariners in the Gulf of Mexico spotted one of the Big Apple's iconic Staten Island Ferry boats heading south under tow along the Sarasota coast.
SARASOTA, FL

