Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
thegabber.com
Three Dogs Rescued from St. Petersburg Fire
St. Petersburg firefighters responded to a house fire in South St. Petersburg and saved three tiny dogs. When firefighters responded to a house fire near Interstate 275, at 18th Avenue and 31st Street South on Sept. 2, they discovered and extinguished a fire in bedroom. They also rescued three chihuahuas from the home – two of whom required treatment. St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue transported the dogs to St. Petersburg Animal Hospital and Urgent Care.
All beagles adopted from Humane Society of Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay shared some good news this week as all of the rescued beagles they recently received were adopted into happy homes. Fifteen rescued beagles from the mass breeding facility in Virginia arrived at the humane society back on Aug. 25. Since then, many families, including the Treasure Island Fire Department, have welcomed the pups to new lives.
Tampa Bay community steps up to help family stuck in motel move into new rental home
A story that started out as a heartbreaking look at the widespread housing problem in Tampa Bay now has a happy ending.
Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body ‘beyond recognition’
A Pinellas Park woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of burning a body "beyond recognition" in a St. Petersburg dumpster, according to authorities.
Removing children from homes more common in Tampa Bay child welfare investigations
The rate of removing children from their homes in child welfare investigations remains substantially higher in the Tampa Bay area compared to the rest of the state, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Bay News 9
Linger Lodge cooks up frog legs and other Old Florida fare
BRADENTON, Fla. — If you did not grow up near a swamp, then this delicacy might be something you’ve never experienced, but there’s a place in Bradenton serving up a taste of Old Florida. And after a two-year hiatus, Linger Lodge will make all of your frog...
Beach Beacon
‘Complete turnaround’ for skimmers; shorebird advocates wave goodbye to hundreds of hatchlings
Just in time for World Shorebirds Day — surely you raised a cold one to our fragile feathered friends on Sept. 6, right? — researchers have tallied up the results of the 2022 shorebird nesting season for the Pinellas beaches. And it’s good news. Really good news. Especially...
Florida Fire Department Adopts Rescued Beagle
The dog was taken from a research facility in Virginia
wild941.com
Huge Brawl At Tampa Intersection Caught On Camera
One of our listeners caught this huge fight on camera at a Tampa intersection. Not sure what led up to this but this is the result of whatever happened. Instagram user deezmyeyez says the fight happened on 301 and Adamo road. It appears that two sets of groups are fighting each other over something that happened at the red light. Police are not seen in the footage but they may have shown up later. Please be safe out there and don’t let anyone get you to this point. It’s better to just drive away because many road rage incidents end deadly. I have a question, have you ever been in a road rage incident that led to violence, or did you just drive away?
Jordan Belliveau was killed 4 years ago. What changes have been made to protect kids in the welfare system?
LARGO, Fla. — It was a case that rocked the Tampa Bay region. Four years ago, 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau was found dead in a Largo park. The autopsy report showed a violent end for toddler who spent the majority of his life in Florida's child welfare system. Belliveau died...
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace
Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
Popular Lakeland restaurant shut down due to fire
A popular downtown Lakeland restaurant was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a grease fire.
Video shows pod of dolphins swimming into Dunedin sunset
A pod of dolphins was captured on camera swimming past a glowing sunset in Dunedin Monday evening.
8 On Your Side Community Baby Shower: Donated baby supplies to help local moms in need
With inflation still affecting millions of families, 8 On Your Side is hoping to ease some of the stresses new moms and dads face.
Water heater causes Clearwater house fire, preliminary reports say
Preliminary reports from Clearwater Fire & Rescue say that a water heater caused a house fire Sunday night.
Multi-vehicle collision closes part of U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park
A crash involving multiple vehicles and affecting traffic on northbound U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park.
wogx.com
Alligator attacks 77-year-old Florida woman at retirement community
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A 77-year-old Florida woman is recovering after she was attacked by a nearly 8-foot alligator in a retirement community. This happened inside of the gated Del Webb community in Lakewood Ranch. A neighbor says he's never seen anything like this before. "I lived here five years...
Man drowns at Madeira Beach, deputies say
A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Longboat Observer
Staten Island Ferry passes Sarasota on its way to New York
Sarasota-area boaters can be forgiven if their Labor Day weekend voyages left them in a New York state of mind. A few miles offshore on Saturday afternoon, mariners in the Gulf of Mexico spotted one of the Big Apple's iconic Staten Island Ferry boats heading south under tow along the Sarasota coast.
