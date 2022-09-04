ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven County, CT

Comments / 1

Related
Register Citizen

COVID booster shots in CT: Where can I find it? Do I need the shot?

New, updated booster shots that aim to protect against new COVID-19 variants are being recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the latest round of booster shots for the virus as it continues to linger. In Connecticut, there were 3,479 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Has The Highest Car Repair Cost in the Nation

I hate to the bearer of bad news all the time, but we do live in CT where bad news seems to grow on trees. The Nutmeg State has the highest average car repair cost of any of the 50 states according to a new report from Car MD. Our average labor cost per repair is $136.84, coupled with our average parts cost per repair $281.53 and you get a total of $418.37, the most in America.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
City
Hartford, CT
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
New Haven, CT
City
West Haven, CT
New Haven County, CT
Government
New Haven County, CT
Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Connecticut Health
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus West Nile Virus#Diseases#General Health#Ct
Eyewitness News

Rain hampers morning commute across the state

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain started in parts of the state on Monday evening and continued through the night into Tuesday. First responders sought to remind drivers that it doesn’t take a lot of water to lose control of a vehicle. Some towns such as East Hartford...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
trumbull-ct.gov

Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022

This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
TRUMBULL, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
NewsTimes

Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
thecentersquare.com

Connecticut task force begins examining early childhood workforce concerns

(The Center Square) – Licensure requirements, professional development opportunities and employment compensation are among some of the weighty issues a new Connecticut task force will delve into in the coming months. The state’s Early Childhood Workforce Development Task Force held its first monthly meeting recently and began laying the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Ways to prevent basement flooding as heavy rain continues

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - With the heavy rain comes the risk of flooding in your home, especially in your basement. Flooding has hit Cook Avenue in Meriden many times. Many homes there were flooded last year when Elsa hit Connecticut. Neighbors said nearby Harbour Brook has caused some past flooding...
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy