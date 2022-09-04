Read full article on original website
COVID booster shots in CT: Where can I find it? Do I need the shot?
New, updated booster shots that aim to protect against new COVID-19 variants are being recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the latest round of booster shots for the virus as it continues to linger. In Connecticut, there were 3,479 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed...
Connecticut Has The Highest Car Repair Cost in the Nation
I hate to the bearer of bad news all the time, but we do live in CT where bad news seems to grow on trees. The Nutmeg State has the highest average car repair cost of any of the 50 states according to a new report from Car MD. Our average labor cost per repair is $136.84, coupled with our average parts cost per repair $281.53 and you get a total of $418.37, the most in America.
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
CT's best Middle Eastern restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
Wild Turkeys In Connecticut, Population Grows, DEEP Asks For Residents Help
Every town in Connecticut officially has a wild turkey population. Wildlife biologists from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection estimate the population of Wild Turkeys at 30,000 to 35,000 birds in the nutmeg state.
Fighting Back: How some CT tenants are organizing to improve their housing.
At least five tenants unions have formed in Connecticut to help renters address issues like maintenance problems, rent raises and evictions.
Rain hampers morning commute across the state
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain started in parts of the state on Monday evening and continued through the night into Tuesday. First responders sought to remind drivers that it doesn’t take a lot of water to lose control of a vehicle. Some towns such as East Hartford...
Steady soaking rain helps Connecticut's drought, but isn't enough to get rid of it
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday’s steady, soaking rain may have caused trouble on the road, but it was a welcome relief when it comes to mitigating the state’s drought conditions. But, water companies are still encouraging or enforcing drought mitigation efforts for the time being. The state needed...
New England's Huge Rainfall, by the Numbers (and How It Affects the Drought)
We have had quite the rainfall event across southern New England in the last couple of days. Major flooding occurred in Rhode Island on Monday around Providence. And on Tuesday, flash flood warnings were hoisted twice for areas in and around New Haven. Radar-estimated rainfall had a good handle on...
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022
This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
Connecticut task force begins examining early childhood workforce concerns
(The Center Square) – Licensure requirements, professional development opportunities and employment compensation are among some of the weighty issues a new Connecticut task force will delve into in the coming months. The state’s Early Childhood Workforce Development Task Force held its first monthly meeting recently and began laying the...
No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?
HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
WATCH: Blazing Fireball Lights Up Skies Over New York, Connecticut
Recently, people in the northeast were left stunned after they were lucky enough to capture a blazing fireball in the sky. On September 2, a sphere of fire lit up the skies in New York and Connecticut, and lucky for us, some of the bystanders captured the event on camera.
Ways to prevent basement flooding as heavy rain continues
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - With the heavy rain comes the risk of flooding in your home, especially in your basement. Flooding has hit Cook Avenue in Meriden many times. Many homes there were flooded last year when Elsa hit Connecticut. Neighbors said nearby Harbour Brook has caused some past flooding...
