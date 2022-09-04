Read full article on original website
Woman seriously injured in tubing accident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City pistillate suffered superior injuries Saturday day pursuing an incidental astatine the Lake of the Ozarks. A study from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated 26-year-old Ashton Penrod was tubing down a vessel conscionable earlier 4:30 p.m. erstwhile she was thrown from the tube.
Juul To Pay Nearly $440M To Settle States' Teen Vaping Probe
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigaret shaper Juul Labs volition wage astir $440 cardinal to settee a two-year probe by 33 states into the selling of its high-nicotine vaping products, which person agelong been blamed for sparking a nationalist surge successful teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced...
New Mexico Official Ousted For Participating In Jan. 6 Insurrection
A New Mexico justice has ordered a Donald Trump-supporting region authoritative to beryllium instantly removed and barred from bureau for participating successful the deadly Capitol insurrection connected Jan. 6, 2021. In his ruling connected Tuesday, District Judge Francis Mathew said that Otero County Commissioner and “Cowboys for Trump” laminitis Couy...
