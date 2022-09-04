Read full article on original website
Texas Town Heartbroken After Football Player Dies from Injuries
The small town of Dalhart, Texas is mourning the death of a high school football player who passed away from injuries he suffered Thursday evening (9/1) during a junior varsity football game in Dimmitt, Texas. Yahir Cancino suffered a head injury midway through the final quarter of the football game....
abc7amarillo.com
'New home' found for Dalhart football player's organs 4-days after he suffered head injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (KVII) — The organs of a Dalhart football player who died after suffering a head injury will be donated Monday night. "They have found a new home for Yahir’s organs," said Araceli Hernandez, Yahir Cancino's mom. Hernandez said the transplant is scheduled for 8 p.m. in...
