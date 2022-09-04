CLEVELAND, Ohio – Stewards of the Lake Erie shoreline will be getting some remote-controlled help when it comes to cleaning up marinas and beaches. Slated for arrival in the Cleveland area within the next month or so are two unmanned, trash-gobbling devices. One will scour and rake sandy beaches to remove bits of plastic and other debris. The other will skim across the water in such places as North Coast Harbor and do the same.

