ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Accused Robbers Charged With Attempted Murder In Paterson Street Shooting

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgyMD_0hi7xWVd00
Michael Jaikaran (left), Carlos Batista Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS

Paterson police nabbed two men accused of dragging a robbery victim from his car and shooting at four of his companions as they ran away.

All five victims flagged down a city police unit at West Railway Avenue and Goshen Street shortly before midnight on Aug. 25.

They said they’d been approached by a trio of robbers – all armed – who robbed one of them of his wallet and cellphone.

The gunmen fired shots at the rest of them as they ran, the group told police.

City detectives identified and arrested two of the accused robbers -- Carlos Batista of Passaic and Michael Jaikaran of Paterson, both 27, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Both are charged with four counts of attempted murder, five counts of robbery and various counts of conspiracy, burglary and weapons possession.

They remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending court action.

The third alleged gunman wasn't identified.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver

Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children

A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
BAY SHORE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Passaic, NJ
hudsontv.com

Video Footage of June 3 Fatal WNY Police-Involved Shooting Released

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office released video footage late Tuesday night from four, body-worn cameras of a June 3, 2022 fatal gunfire exchange between West New York Police and 32-year old, West New York resident Kevin Colindres. The incident resulted in the death of Colindres. According to the...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne man busted with weapons, psilocybin mushrooms after waving gun during dispute

A Bayonne man was busted with several weapons and psilocybin mushrooms after pulling a gun on a woman during a dispute last week, police said. Eliezer Mieses, 41, of Bayonne, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (bodily fluids), aggravated assault (with a weapon), six different weapons possession charges, five different drug charges, and one charge of gang criminality, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

HOMICIDE: Victim Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

One person was shot dead in an afternoon Newark killing, sources with knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. Multiple shell casings were found at 7th and Roseville avenues around 2 p.m., sources said. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was leading the investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Pepper-Spray, Stun Gun Ski Barn Robbery In Wayne

Detectives from Wayne arrested one of three robbers who pepper-sprayed and tried to zap a Ski Barn employee with a stun gun, authorities said. The victim had confronted Shavani C. Robinson, 34, of Newark and two accomplices -- a man and a woman -- as they tried to flee the Route 23 store with more than $1,000 worth of stolen goods late last year, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
WAYNE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camelia
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old NJ Cold Case Leads To Alleged Killer Who Has Since Died

A 30-year cold case investigation has led to identifying the alleged killer, who has since died, authorities said. The multi-agency probe "conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah 'Debbie' Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paterson Police#Attempted Murder#Robbers#Violent Crime#Daily Voice South Passaic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thevillagesun.com

Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
355K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy