College Football Week 1 takeaways: Georgia still looks like No. 1, USC is Pac-12's best hope for College Football Playoff

Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Projected starter out for the year plus other injury updates after Georgia
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provides an injury update on the team after the team's season-opener against Georgia, the loss of a projected starter, and other key notes.
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
Texas Longhorns Week 2 Opponent Preview: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide
The Longhorns will welcome the nation's No. 1 team to the 40 Acres on Saturday
Georgia Hosts Trio of Highly Touted 2024 QBs at Season Opener
Georgia hosted a few 2024 QB targets in Atlanta this weekend, here is everything you need to know about them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Could Steve Sarkisian's Past Have Texas Ready For Nick Saban And Alabama?
During his first season at Washington, Steve Sarkisian defeated his former boss, Pete Carroll and the No. 3 Trojans.
Atlanta Falcons: Positive news about crucial WR’s week 1 status
When the Atlanta Falcons drafted wide receiver Drake London with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they drafted him to be the team’s number one receiver, no question about it. When London injured his ankle after an impressive first catch in the Falcons’ first preseason game,...
247Sports
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who and where will Alabama play in the College Football Playoff?
After winning the Week 1 matchup against the Utah State Aggies, the Alabama Crimson Tide will face a much more difficult task this week with the Texas Longhorns. The Crimson Tide will make the trip out to Austin to face the Longhorns in the boiling hot sun for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff.
247Sports
Texas could find satisfaction vs. Alabama, College Football Playoff expansion needed, Joel Klatt says
There were plenty of wild sequences in Week 1 of the college football season. Going into this weekend, Alabama travels to Texas as a huge favorite. FOX Sports analyst and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt does not think Texas fans would be satisfied with a loss, but they could certainly live with a close game, should the Longhorns cover the spread.
247Sports
Self-Inflicted Mistakes Lead to Season Opening Loss
Coach Geoff Collins likes to talk about three or four plays in a game determining the outcome. This was evident last night despite the final lopsided score of 41-10. Aside from several turning points in the game mental errors upfront also played a big role. Collins described his feeling in...
High school sports: Coaching records to keep an eye on this fall
Steve Coury, Ian Reschke, Monty Hawkins and Steve Ancheta are all on their way to reaching new milestones this season.As the 2022 fall athletic season kicks off, a number of coaches across the state are on the cusp of setting new records, adding to impressive resumes or reaching career milestones. Here are just a few names and programs to keep an eye on in the coming months. FOOTBALL Ken Potter — Jesuit Entering his 36th year as head coach of the Crusaders, Potter moved into the No. 2 spot for all-time wins in the state after guiding Jesuit to an...
Georgia Tech football defense with galaxy-brain plan to stop Clemson offense
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have an unenviable assignment in their 2022 college football season opener, as they are currently battling no. 4 Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. So far, the Tigers are winning, racing to a 14-0 lead at the time of this writing. It also appears that Georgia Tech football is not being […] The post Georgia Tech football defense with galaxy-brain plan to stop Clemson offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0