Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Drag Race UK icon reacts to series 4 cast reveal
RuPaul's Drag Race UK announced the full cast of queens competing in series 4 today (September 7), ahead of its premiere in just over two weeks time. For many viewers, this will be their first introduction to most, if not all, of the performers taking part in the series. But Drag Race UK series 2 legend Tayce obviously knows the majority of the cast from working on the circuit, so we couldn't help but ask for her opinion.
EE: A couple of issues with this Keeble stuff
I do feel like this storyline was supposed to go to Marsden. Looking back, it seems she was the ‘get the Mitchells’ icon. What was her excuse then?. Keeble didn’t seem quite so bothered by the Mitchells then. Secondly, it’s a bit surprising that Phil has never...
EE: Early thoughts on Freddie Slater
The first thing that sprung to mind was the parallels between his entrance and Stacey's back in 2004 (jumping the barrier at the tube and stealing from the market) Then his reply to Janine's comment "Are you sure youre not underage", "43 tomorrow" with the cheeky smile, does remind me also of Sean a bit - obviously both are/were major characters in the show - I do think they are setting him up to be quite a big player in the show?
EE - All loved up (Poss spoilers)
Love is in the air! Or infatuation anyway. Newcomer Matt goes on a date with Sharon. But shes more interested in Phil. Phil seems to want to make a go of it with Kat. Alfie tells Kat he loves her. But seems he ends up sniffing around Linda when Kat rejects him.
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils hair transformation as he shaves head
Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off almost all of his famous locks in a protest against single-use plastics. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding up his sliced-off braids as he continued to shave the sides of his head. "Doing...
Order of succession after Charles becomes king
LONDON (AP) — As Prince Charles becomes king, the order of succession for Britain’s monarchy is as follows:. 1. Prince William, the eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.
House of the Dragon reveals Crabfeeder's surprise connection to Game of Thrones
House of the Dragon episode 3 spoilers follow. We're only three episodes into House of the Dragon, but as the race to the Iron Throne (quite literally) hots up, it's anyone's guess who'll be sitting on Westeros' most uncomfortable chair… well, unless you've been doing your research. One person...
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 - meet the queens
First up is London queen Baby. Describing herself as 'London's auto punk princess', she said her drag "is pretty, punk and Black". "I love to represent my culture and I love playing with in the area where Black culture and alternative culture meet," she added. Next up is Birmingham-based queen...
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is right – disabled people are more than tokens
EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis is weary of playing the "token deaf character", which shouldn't be a revolutionary statement. In her landmark Alternative McTaggart speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she warned that the TV industry needs more realistic storylines for disabled people. After all, being disabled is a complex, nuanced...
EE 1979 Episode. No Mention Of Clive Mitchell
No mention of Archie and Erics other brother Clive at all. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. It was only 30 minutes long. The fact they crammed so much in to that...
Series stacks broken, is there a fix?
I have noticed in the last few months some of my series stacks have broken so all the episodes are spread over my most recent recordings folder. Would a software update fix this? If so how is that done. Do a full reboot (turn the box off, then the power...
The Conners producer shares how they will write Michael Fishman out of the show
The Conners spoilers follow. Michael Fishman will leave a big hole in The Conners when he doesn't return for the ABC sitcom's upcoming fifth season. Fishman has played DJ Conner for all four seasons of The Conners so far, as well as all nine seasons of Roseanne. But now, Fishman's time on the show is up.
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
Why lost Doctor Who episode made this big change
A Doctor Who: The Abominable Snowmen co-director has explained why the designs for certain characters were changed. The special release, which was made available on DVD and Blu-ray on September 5, is an animated recreation of 'The Abominable Snowmen' serial, which saw Patrick Troughton's Doctor arrive in 1930s Tibet to take on the Yeti and Great Intelligence.
Four more missing BBC programmes found.
Thats TV have acquired some lost Till Death Us Do Part episodes from over 50 years ago. This was once said to be the Queens favourite TV programme. I wonder if she'll be watching it on the Sky+ box that she has in her private sitting room. Nothing new has...
Emmerdale : Thursday the 8/9/22 - " A Case of Mistaken Identity " - Withdrawn from Transmission.
At 1/2 past 7 - Faith is becoming more ill, and starts to suffer hallucinations , mistaking Cain for her old Husband, Shadrach. Nate confronts and then dumps naomi as soon as he gets wind of her role in Nicola's attack. Rodney has a pop at Ethan, over his support...
Corrie, Wednesday 7th September. Another One Bite The Dust
Good evening fellow Corrie addicts, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Hoping for a good one tonight - let's see what's really in store for us though... As James puts the Rovers team through their paces, Dev gives a pre-match pep talk. But when Tim misconstrues his words and thinks Dev's making a dig at his impotence, he accuses Peter of betraying his confidence and storms out. With little choice, James agrees to step in.
