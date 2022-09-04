ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Parish, LA

County
Cameron Parish, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Florida State
KPLC TV

Sunrise Interviews: Keeping mosquitoes in check

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While nobody wants to deal with mosquito bites, they can be hard to avoid when you’re living in Louisiana. Scott Harrington with Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control joined us this morning to talk about why we’re seeing so many of these pesky blood-suckers right now.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program Coming to Lake Charles on September 13, and September 14

Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program Coming to Lake Charles on September 13, and September 14. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on September 7, 2022, that the Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program will be in Lake Charles on Tuesday, September 13, and Wednesday, September 14 at the Lake Charles Civic Center to provide on-site support for homeowners who need assistance in completing the program survey and application.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Power outages reported across Jeff Davis Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Residents of several communities in southern Jeff Davis Parish are without power Tuesday night. Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op posted that they are aware of outages in the areas of Lake Arthur, Klondike, Welsh, Roanoke and Jennings, and said Entergy has an outage on their transmission line.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
#Labor Day#First Alert
KPLC TV

Early morning power outage planned for areas of Welsh Friday

Welsh, La. (KPLC) - An hour-long power outage is planned for the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9 in parts of Welsh. Town officials expect the outage to last from around 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday. The following streets and businesses will be affected, as well as some surrounding...
WELSH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Extended Lane Closures Announced for Major Roadways and Intersections in Lake Charles Expected to Last Until February 2023

Extended Lane Closures Announced for Major Roadways and Intersections in Lake Charles Expected to Last Until February 2023. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on September 6, 2022, that the northbound lane of Weaver Road, from Country Club Road to McNeese Street, will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. This closure is being implemented to allow contractors to finish a drainage and sidewalk project on the west side of Weaver Road. This closure will be in effect until approximately February 28, 2023.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
westcentralsbest.com

KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Leesville

Leesville, La - The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is announcing its return to the rails this year for the first time since 2019, and it has stops planned for five Louisiana cities, including Leesville. As always, visitors can tour the festive train at no cost. This year’s tour will...
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Sunrise Interview: Road widening and drainage project closures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We spoke to Lake Charles Chief of Police Shawn Caldwell this morning about the road widening and drainage project that will be causing some traffic detours around the area. Starting at 7 a.m. today, Sept. 6, 2022, the intersection of West Prien Lake Rd. and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents

McNeese State University's new program "Rowdy for Success" is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from Sept. 7, 2022. Dawn Collet Leblanc, 44, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; theft less than $1,000; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia. Dustin Darryl Guillory, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 W at Roanoke

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West remains down to one lane at the Roanoke exit after a vehicle fire this morning. Fire officials have arrived and are working to extinguish the flames, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal. Video sent from viewer T.J. Deshotel shows heavy smoke coming...
ROANOKE, LA

