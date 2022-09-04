Extended Lane Closures Announced for Major Roadways and Intersections in Lake Charles Expected to Last Until February 2023. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on September 6, 2022, that the northbound lane of Weaver Road, from Country Club Road to McNeese Street, will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. This closure is being implemented to allow contractors to finish a drainage and sidewalk project on the west side of Weaver Road. This closure will be in effect until approximately February 28, 2023.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO