Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered storms today, but a drier pattern is near
A quiet morning, lower 70s and some 60s for dewpoints. Not bad! A chance of more storms return, mainly toward the afternoon hours. These too will be scattered in coverage as was the case today. Later in the week, the upper level low that has been parked over our area...
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
LDWF: 5 Louisiana men cited for allegedly catching too many red snappers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five men were recently fishing in the Gulf of Mexico when they were met by members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The men listed below all hail from Lake Charles and each of them was fishing on Friday, September 2: Mark Lafuria, 45 Jacoby Martin, 42 Christopher […]
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Keeping mosquitoes in check
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While nobody wants to deal with mosquito bites, they can be hard to avoid when you’re living in Louisiana. Scott Harrington with Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control joined us this morning to talk about why we’re seeing so many of these pesky blood-suckers right now.
Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program Coming to Lake Charles on September 13, and September 14
Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program Coming to Lake Charles on September 13, and September 14. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on September 7, 2022, that the Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program will be in Lake Charles on Tuesday, September 13, and Wednesday, September 14 at the Lake Charles Civic Center to provide on-site support for homeowners who need assistance in completing the program survey and application.
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income....
KPLC TV
Power outages reported across Jeff Davis Parish
Jefferson Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Residents of several communities in southern Jeff Davis Parish are without power Tuesday night. Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op posted that they are aware of outages in the areas of Lake Arthur, Klondike, Welsh, Roanoke and Jennings, and said Entergy has an outage on their transmission line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion clearing near state line
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Congestion on I-10 eastbound near the state line appears to be clearing up. A tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday morning, resulting in an all-day closure of one lane, causing congestion to reach about eight miles.
KPLC TV
Early morning power outage planned for areas of Welsh Friday
Welsh, La. (KPLC) - An hour-long power outage is planned for the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9 in parts of Welsh. Town officials expect the outage to last from around 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday. The following streets and businesses will be affected, as well as some surrounding...
Extended Lane Closures Announced for Major Roadways and Intersections in Lake Charles Expected to Last Until February 2023
Extended Lane Closures Announced for Major Roadways and Intersections in Lake Charles Expected to Last Until February 2023. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on September 6, 2022, that the northbound lane of Weaver Road, from Country Club Road to McNeese Street, will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. This closure is being implemented to allow contractors to finish a drainage and sidewalk project on the west side of Weaver Road. This closure will be in effect until approximately February 28, 2023.
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
My family and I ate Mexican last night, I would have to say it's our most favorite cuisine to eat together as a family. So, I set out on a mission to find the best Mexican restaurants in our town. Some people like using Yelp, but I'm a Trip Advisor guy myself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Sheriff proposes warning signs after recent Sabine River drownings
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Sabine River has been the site of numerous deaths over the years. Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford says in his 31 years in law enforcement in the parish, he’s been on scene for 25 to 30 drownings in the exact spot that claimed four lives just over a week ago.
KPLC TV
City council to vote on developing 20 North Lake Charles adjudicated properties into homes
McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 22 hours ago. |
westcentralsbest.com
KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Leesville
Leesville, La - The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is announcing its return to the rails this year for the first time since 2019, and it has stops planned for five Louisiana cities, including Leesville. As always, visitors can tour the festive train at no cost. This year’s tour will...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interview: Road widening and drainage project closures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We spoke to Lake Charles Chief of Police Shawn Caldwell this morning about the road widening and drainage project that will be causing some traffic detours around the area. Starting at 7 a.m. today, Sept. 6, 2022, the intersection of West Prien Lake Rd. and...
KPLC TV
Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents
McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from Sept. 7, 2022. Dawn Collet Leblanc, 44, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; theft less than $1,000; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia. Dustin Darryl Guillory, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child...
KPLC TV
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 W at Roanoke
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West remains down to one lane at the Roanoke exit after a vehicle fire this morning. Fire officials have arrived and are working to extinguish the flames, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal. Video sent from viewer T.J. Deshotel shows heavy smoke coming...
Comments / 0