Keizer, OR

Man driving electric scooter in critical condition after Keizer crash

By Andrew Foran
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in critical condition after he was hit while driving an electric scooter, Keizer Police said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a crash near the intersection of River Road North and Wheatland Road North.

Keizer PD said that a man riding an electric scooter entered the road and was struck by a vehicle driving north.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene while the man on the scooter was rushed to Salem Hospital.

This is a developing story.

John Burgos
3d ago

You can’t hear them and they don’t go by vehicle laws on the road … they go by toddler sidewalk laws while being capable of 20 plus mph !!

blaze 420
3d ago

drivers need to pay more attention period there are other people on the roads besides other vehicles pedestrians people on bikes people on scooters people in wheelchairs.. and it makes me sick and scared to hear about someone else getting struck by a vehicle again..

Cid Peirce Quakenbush
3d ago

How tragic. My prayers are with him and his family. 🙏 Praying for a full recovery.

oregontoday.net

Serious Injury Accident, Clackamas Co., Sept. 6

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 17. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell Rogers (24) of Sandy, was westbound on Hwy 26. A silver Dodge Caravan, operated by Ronald Young (65) of Portland, attempted to cross Hwy 26 southbound on Stone Road and collided with the Yamaha. Two contributing factors are being investigated; excess speed of the motorcycle and impairment of Young. Additionally, the driver of an uninvolved third vehicle that stopped at the scene was arrested for DUII. Rogers sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported via LifeFlight to OHSU. Young was not injured. Hwy 26 was affected for approximately 7 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, Gresham Fire Department, LifeFlight and ODOT.
SANDY, OR
kptv.com

Driver charged with DUI after three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Cowlitz County

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County on Monday night. The crash happened at about 11:13 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 56. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed an Acura TL was traveling at a high rate when it struck an Audi A6 that was in front of it. The Audi then collided with a pickup truck in the right lane, struck the left side barrier and came to a rest in the right lane.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Sept. 6

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 84. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated by Thomas Still (73) of Aumsville, left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then a tree. Still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 101 was affected for approximately 4 hours. OSP was assisted by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Tillamook PUD and ODOT Incident Response.
AUMSVILLE, OR
kptv.com

OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in serious injury crash on Hwy 26

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 26 in Clackamas County on Saturday evening. Just after 8 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. OSP said an investigation revealed a silver Dodge Caravan attempted to cross the highway southbound on Stone Road when it collided with a black Yamaha motorcycle that was going westbound on the highway.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Body of drowning victim recovered from Willamette River, deputies say

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The body of a man determined to have drowned was recovered from the Willamette River on Friday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said marine deputies found the body at about 5 p.m. on September 2 in the waterway near downtown Corvallis. Detectives said they were eventually able to determine the identity of the drowned man as Jeffrey Alan Pearce, 45, of Corvallis. They said he was not wearing a life jacket.
CORVALLIS, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Botched parking job leaves car atop wall

The Hillsboro Police Department describes some of its notable calls for service from Aug. 22-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Aug. 22 A driver crashed into a tree and streetlight near Northeast Walker Road and North Amberglen Parkway. She consented to providing urine and blood samples at the hospital and was cited for DUII. A man was called in as a suspected drunk driver near Southeast...
HILLSBORO, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
SANDY, OR
