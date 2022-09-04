Man driving electric scooter in critical condition after Keizer crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in critical condition after he was hit while driving an electric scooter, Keizer Police said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a crash near the intersection of River Road North and Wheatland Road North.

Keizer PD said that a man riding an electric scooter entered the road and was struck by a vehicle driving north.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene while the man on the scooter was rushed to Salem Hospital.

