Man driving electric scooter in critical condition after Keizer crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in critical condition after he was hit while driving an electric scooter, Keizer Police said.
Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a crash near the intersection of River Road North and Wheatland Road North.
Keizer PD said that a man riding an electric scooter entered the road and was struck by a vehicle driving north.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene while the man on the scooter was rushed to Salem Hospital.
This is a developing story.
