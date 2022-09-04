Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned VillageTravel MavenMountainside, NJ
Monkeypox Vaccination Sites in Hudson, Union Counties, 26% of NJ Cases Come From Hudson CountyMorristown MinuteHudson County, NJ
Rutgers Scarlet KnightsThe LanternNew Brunswick, NJ
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener
For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
Pipeline to Piscataway: How Erasmus Hall became Rutgers’ crucial source of football talent
Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship that spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to report on this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part One of two parts detailing what he found.
What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense
One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
NJ.com Top 50 football analytics: Does North or South Jersey have more talent? Which schools lead the way? Who made the Next 25?
Last week, we released the new NJ.Com Top 50 list of New Jersey’s top high school football recruits regardless of grade. Now that the state’s recruiting king has been crowned, let’s break down the latest trends throughout the Garden State gridiron. Rutgers leads the way with five...
College Football News
Rutgers vs Wagner Prediction, Game Preview
Rutgers vs Wagner prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Rutgers (1-0), Wagner (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
Asbury Park, NJ, may have to forfeit entire varsity football season
The future of the Asbury Park High School football season remains in doubt due to a lack of players being academically eligible to play. Asbury Park had to forfeit their first game at Weequahic last Friday when they didn't have enough eligible players. With the first home game scheduled for...
College Student From NJ Charged With Making Threat to Community
A Penn State student from Monmouth County was charged with making a bomb threat against the downtown area of State College on social media. Henry Hyduke, 20, of Fair Haven, was arrested and charged after making a bomb threat on the social media app Yik Yak against the school on Aug. 24, according to Penn State.
One New Jersey Mega Millions Ticket Wins $10K
TRENTON, NJ – One very luck Mega Millions player won the third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
Principals mark their first day on the job as N.J. students return to school (PHOTOS)
It’s a good first day of school when the principal greets you with a fist bump outside in the rain before you even get into the building. Tuesday wasn’t just the first day of school for students around New Jersey. In Hazlet, Principal Christopher Albrizio is starting his first year and wanted to personally greet students at the middle school as they arrived. As bus after bus arrived, kids were greeted outside or in the lobby with a friendly knock of the knuckles.
Winning Lottery Ticket For $693.5K Sold In Bergen County
A Jersey Cash 5 ticket good for $693,534 was sold in Bergen County. The ticket from the Sunday, Sept. 4, drawing was sold at Leonia News & Stationery, 338 Broad Ave., in Leonia. The winning numbers were: 12, 14, 29, 36 and 37 and the XTRA number was: 02. The...
Crash Causes Delays On Route 1 Central Jersey
A crash closed at least one lane of Route 1 in Edison, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the state Department of Transportation. Delays were reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.
roi-nj.com
Renowned surgeon joins Hackensack University Medical Center to lead colorectal surgery
Dr. Steven Lee-Kong, a nationally recognized colorectal surgeon, has joined Hackensack University Medical Center as chief of colorectal surgery, according to a Tuesday announcement. Lee-Kong is known for having one of the highest volume colorectal surgery practices in the New York City area, including complex reconstructions — many of which...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Restaurant Ranked No. 1 In The State For Its Cheeseburger
If you weren’t hungry before reading this you will be soon. Yelp has revealed the top restaurant in every state to order a cheeseburger (grab the ketchup). Marty’s was selected for the state of New Jersey which is located in the city of Fort Lee. The restaurant opened its doors in 2020 and has since opened up a second location in Jersey City.
Newark man beaten and robbed
Newark, New Jersey- The Newark police department is searching for a suspect who allegedly beat...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $693K sold at news stand shop
A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $693,534 for Sunday’s lottery drawing was sold at a news stand shop in Bergen County. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers and was purchased at Leonia News & Stationery at 338 Broad Ave., New Jersey Lottery officials said. Sunday’s winning numbers were:...
Prepare Your Tastebuds For A Delicious New Restaurant Coming To New Jersey
Are you always trying to keep track of what's popular in the culinary world while also checking out all of the latest spots opening around the Garden State?. I feel like New Jersey is experiencing an explosion of new restaurants, chains, and eateries. I'm really excited about some, like the...
NJ shore towns need more seasonal officers
Only a few years ago, an orientation session for folks who were interested in becoming a seasonal police officer would typically field up to 200 people in Point Pleasant Beach. Now, the department is lucky to see more than 30 individuals at a session. So the department has to host...
New Jersey Globe
Led by Mayor Tony Vauss, Irvington Democratic leaders back Burgess for Senate
Renee Burgess has locked in endorsements from her hometown of Irvington as she heads into Friday’s special election convention to replace Ronald Rice (D-Newark) in the New Jersey State Senate. Mayor Tony Vauss, Essex County Commissioner Romaine Graham, and all six colleagues on the township council – Dr. October...
