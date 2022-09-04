It’s a good first day of school when the principal greets you with a fist bump outside in the rain before you even get into the building. Tuesday wasn’t just the first day of school for students around New Jersey. In Hazlet, Principal Christopher Albrizio is starting his first year and wanted to personally greet students at the middle school as they arrived. As bus after bus arrived, kids were greeted outside or in the lobby with a friendly knock of the knuckles.

HAZLET, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO