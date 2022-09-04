ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

NJ.com

Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener

For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Pipeline to Piscataway: How Erasmus Hall became Rutgers’ crucial source of football talent

Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship that spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to report on this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part One of two parts detailing what he found.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense

One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
College Football News

Rutgers vs Wagner Prediction, Game Preview

Rutgers vs Wagner prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Rutgers (1-0), Wagner (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Principals mark their first day on the job as N.J. students return to school (PHOTOS)

It’s a good first day of school when the principal greets you with a fist bump outside in the rain before you even get into the building. Tuesday wasn’t just the first day of school for students around New Jersey. In Hazlet, Principal Christopher Albrizio is starting his first year and wanted to personally greet students at the middle school as they arrived. As bus after bus arrived, kids were greeted outside or in the lobby with a friendly knock of the knuckles.
HAZLET, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Causes Delays On Route 1 Central Jersey

A crash closed at least one lane of Route 1 in Edison, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the state Department of Transportation. Delays were reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.
EDISON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Restaurant Ranked No. 1 In The State For Its Cheeseburger

If you weren’t hungry before reading this you will be soon. Yelp has revealed the top restaurant in every state to order a cheeseburger (grab the ketchup). Marty’s was selected for the state of New Jersey which is located in the city of Fort Lee. The restaurant opened its doors in 2020 and has since opened up a second location in Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $693K sold at news stand shop

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $693,534 for Sunday’s lottery drawing was sold at a news stand shop in Bergen County. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers and was purchased at Leonia News & Stationery at 338 Broad Ave., New Jersey Lottery officials said. Sunday’s winning numbers were:...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

