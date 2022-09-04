Read full article on original website
Gregory Keith Floyd, 66, Festus
Gregory Keith Floyd, 66, of Festus died Sept. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Floyd was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Born Aug. 22, 1956, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Lillian Grace (Williford) and Glenn Edward Floyd. He is survived by his wife: Roseanne (Sargenti)...
Thomas W. “Tom” Bilbro, 73, St. Louis
Thomas W. “Tom” Bilbro, 73, of St. Louis died Sept. 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Bilbro was a district manager for KFC. He loved horses and enjoyed square dancing. Born Dec. 17, 1948, in Birmingham, Ala., he was the son of the late Helen M. (Sharpe) and Marvin E. Bilbro.
Couple works to keep daughter’s memory alive
Jami and Robert Griffin of Hillsboro said they will honor their late daughter, Taylor Griffin, during the 11th annual Walking for our Children event. Taylor was 16 when she died last year. It’s free to participate in the walk, which is held every year so parents may memorialize children they...
ICYMI: Jefferson College PACE series offers more than 30 events
The Jefferson College 2022-2023 Performing Arts and Cultural series will include 34 events, offering a variety of musical performances, art displays and academic discussions. All events are open to the public. Season passes, which are good for all PACE series events, cost $25 each, although the cost is $15 for...
Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
Arnold woman injured after I-55 crash in South County
An Arnold woman was injured after a three-vehicle accident on northbound I-55 south of Bayless Avenue Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Stacy Meeks of St. Louis was driving a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer and was forced into the right lane and struck a 2019 Chevy Traverse driven by 39-year-old Melanie Riechert of Arnold. Meeks’ vehicle then struck another vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 39-year-old Sheryl Large of St. Louis. Riechert was the only person injured in the accident and was taken by the Mehlville Fire Protection District to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place a little before 8 o’clock Tuesday morning.
Arnold woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Melanie T. Reichert, 39, of Arnold was injured Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, in a three-vehicle accident on I-55 south of Bayless Avenue in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:50 a.m., Stacy M. Meeks, 40, of St. Louis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on...
Two Women From Cadet Injured in Crash in Washington County
(Fertile) Two 29-year-old women from Cadet were injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle crash in Washington County. The highway patrol says the accident took place on Highway 21 at Route ‘C-C’ near Washington State Park when a Ford Explorer driven by Alecia Morgan was stopped at a stop sign at the junction.
Sweetie Pie’s co-owner stands trial in murder-for-hire plot
The son of a famed local restauranteur is on trial for allegedly orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew in order to cash in on a six-figure insurance policy.
104.1 WIKY
Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found
The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
Jefferson County club to hold fundraising auction
For nearly nine decades, Jefferson County Amateur Radio Club members have worked to keep countians informed about weather events and other emergencies. The JCARC was formed in 1936 by Charles Herbert, Emanual Roth, Walter Hample and Tyndle Police, and as early as 1937, Roth loaned his radio to KMOX to help with Red Cross relief work during a flood event, according to the group’s website, jcarcmo.org.
KMOV
Meet Kristie! News 4′s pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kristie is News 4′s four-legged friend of the week. If you’re interested in adopting Rick from the Humane Society of Missouri, call 314-951-1562 or visit their website hsmo.org/adopt.
Jim Wibbenmeyer – Service – 09/10/22 at 1 p.m.
Jim Wibbenmeyer of Perryville died September 2nd at the age of 60. A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Crosstown. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Jim Wibbenmeyer is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Bethlehem Baptist...
Meet Ryan Lawson-Maeke: The Fountain on Locust server by day, working actor by night
Ryan Lawson-Maeke leads a double life: server by day, actor by night. After graduating from Saint Louis University with a double major in theatre and communications, Lawson-Maeke began working as a server at The Fountain on Locust. It wasn't his first time in the food scene – he's been in and out of the industry since he was a teen, when he began working at a French restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, his home state.
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: August 2022
The end of summer saw the closure of some St. Louis neighborhood favorites. City Diner South Grand shuttered its doors in early August, ending a 30-year run in the South Grand neighborhood. Multiple pizza spots, including Melo's Pizzeria and Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican, also closed their doors. St. Louis...
Sunday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois County Sunday. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the teen, who wasn't wearing a safety device as the wreck took place, was driving a jeep south on Knob Lick Road, north of Walker Loop. It ran off the road and crashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
UPDATED: Bread Co. Betrays Us, Changes Name to Panera in Some Metro St. Louis Locations
We can only hope they'll continue slicing their bagels like bread
Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis
If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
Felix’s Pizza Pub offers the biggest slice of pizza in STL
Felix’s Pizza Pub has been a mainstay in Dogtown for nearly 20 years. What is it that keeps people coming back? Well, it could be its enormous single slices – which are a quarter of an 18-inch pie – that it claims are the biggest slice in St. Louis. “People are pretty impressed when they get it on their plates,” co-owner Steven VanderKolb says.
