Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Related
ralphiereport.com
Colorado opens 14.5-point underdog against Air Force
The Colorado Buffaloes (0-1, Pac-12) will be heavy underdogs again in Week 2. After suffering a season-opening loss vs. TCU on Friday night, Karl Dorrell’s team heads to Colorado Springs to face Air Force as 14-and-a-half point underdogs. The Falcons (1-0, MWC) are coming off a 48-17 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday.
herosports.com
Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field
Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
Colorado Daily
CU football notes: Air Force, Buffs coaches have history of learning from each another
When Colorado visits Air Force on Saturday, it will be the second matchup between the two teams on the gridiron since 2019. Prior to three years ago, however, it had been 45 years since the Buffaloes and Falcons squared off. The renewal of the rivalry was welcomed for many fans...
Colorado Daily
Ceal Barry tabbed for keynote speech at CU Buffs’ 50th anniversary celebration of Title IX
Ceal Barry never shied from the idea she was coaching her players to compete in life as much as on the basketball floor. Colorado’s legendary women’s basketball coach, who later moved into athletics administration, was one of the trailblazers in the rise of women’s NCAA sports. Given...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyomingnewsnow.tv
UW Football turns their focus to Northern Colorado ahead of Saturday’s matchup
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl took to the podium on Monday following a close victory over Tulsa that ended 40-37. After that win, he said players get about 24 hours to enjoy the win before it’s time to focus on what’s ahead.
30-degree temperature drop coming to Denver
Record-breaking heat has settled in to the Denver metro area, sending highs to near 100 degrees.
KRDO
Fiber internet activity explodes in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Among the many lessons learned from the pandemic is that Colorado Springs did not have widespread internet capable of meeting the needs of families who were stuck at home working and attending school. As a result, companies are now building or upgrading networks like never...
Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death
Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
RELATED PEOPLE
denverite.com
Investment banker Thomas Wolf is running for mayor of Denver
Investment banker Thomas Wolf is running for mayor of Denver in 2023. Wolf lost a bid for mayor in 2011, finishing seventh with 2,150 votes in the first round of voting. Wolf’s run was a “free” campaign, meaning he wouldn’t accept campaign contributions. It was his first political race.
KRDO
One final show; Interview with a 4-H competitor as she finishes her decade-long career at the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year at the 150th Colorado State Fair, KRDO interviewed a young woman who was coming to the end of her adolescent career in 4-H. Courtney Scott spent the last decade dedicating her time outside school to raising and showing lambs through 4-H. 4-H, which stands...
Denver Used Car Dealership, Famous for Commercials, Closes After 40 Years
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
Colorado Daily
Biff Warren to join Boulder County Business Hall of Fame
Most lawyers pride themselves on making an impact at the courthouse. While that may be true for Bruce “Biff” Warren, a principal at Warren, Carlson & Moore LLP in Niwot, Warren also was so outstanding in another field that they named the field after him — the Biff Warren Baseball Complex on Nimbus Road in Niwot, where Warren has coached youth baseball.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Seeing smoky skies in Colorado? Here’s why
Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees.
A 40-degree Temperature Swing is Coming to Colorado This Week With Smoky Skies
It's been flat-out hot for the past several weeks. Over the past few, it seems like some of the relief from afternoon clouds and showers and thunderstorms have dwindled as well. And if your house is anything like mine, the air conditioning has been working overtime during this process. If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?
It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses, and a lot more.
How to pick hearty plants for fall in Colorado
More hot temperatures are in store for the metro area, but that’s not fooling Mother Nature.
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
Comments / 0