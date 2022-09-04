Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin asked if he's concerned he might lose runner-up quarterback to transfer portal
As Ole Miss sorts out its ongoing quarterback battle, Lane Kiffin was asked about the potential aftermath of his decision between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer during his appearance on the weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday. Does he think about what happens if one of the two decides to transfer following the 2022 season?
Ole Miss Drops In AP Poll Following Win Over Troy
The Rebels had a small dip in their ranking entering Week 2.
Daily Mississippian
Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman
EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Community gives thoughts after man threatens to crash plane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Patterson’s flight over north Mississippi was erratic and scary for folks on the ground. The plane flew low and businesses were evacuated. “Some customers left their groceries in their cart and just left,” said Ethridge. As this twin-engine plane flew over Tupelo, it...
Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing
A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Dove hunting causing serious problems to power lines in Lee and Itawamba counties
Some residents in Lee and Itawamba counties are getting their phone, internet and cable service back after it was suddenly shut off on Saturday. The glitch wasn't the service provider's fault, instead officials say it was local dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber warns dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber is warning dove hunters...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
wtva.com
Authorities searched for individual in Palmetto area southwest of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities searched for a man Thursday morning in the Palmetto area southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Johnson said the driver stopped...
Oxford Eagle
Molly Barr roundabouts tricky but necessary
If you have not driven on Molly Barr near Highway 7, you are in for a bit of a surprise. The Molly Barr Road improvement project was completed earlier this month. There are three circular roundabouts to navigate east to west. And what was a straight street is now a 20 mile per hour zone that requires full attention of drivers.
desotocountynews.com
Mid-South Fair announces live music lineup
More than 20 acts set to perform during 11-day run. The Mid-South Fair Tuesday announced the music lineup for its annual event set for Sept. 22-Oct. 2 at the Landers Center in Southaven. Performances held outdoors at the Main Stage are free with Fair admission. The schedule features more than...
hottytoddy.com
Three Lose Lives on MS Highways Over Labor Day Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 143 wrecks over the Labor Day holiday that resulted in three deaths. No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded the 2022 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Monday at midnight. The enforcement period began at 6 a.m. on Friday. The...
yalnews.com
Terry Enjoys Serving Patients In Her Hometown
WATER VALLEY – When Deana Terry first started working at Yalobusha General Hospital during her senior year at Water Valley High School in 2006, she had no inclination that 14 years later she would be serving as a Family Nurse Practitioner at a local health clinic with the same employer.
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts “Goodbye” Message on Facebook
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.) WTVA has also confirmed that Cory Patterson of Shannon, MS was the pilot of a stolen plane that was taken into custody after landing safely in a Benton County field northwest of Tupelo. Patterson was allegedly employed at the Tupelo airport and threatened to crash into a...
desotocountynews.com
I-55 southbound closure starts Friday
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-55 southbound in Panola County will be closed for bridge repair and that closure will cause a detour for travelers heading south of Batesville toward Pope and Courtland. The six-mile closure will begin Friday evening, Sept. 9 at 7...
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
Mississippi man arrested for stealing vehicle
A Mississippi man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue. After an investigation, Isaiah Glover, 26, of Lafayette County, was charged with motor vehicle theft. A...
UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
wtva.com
Sheriff recalls moment when rogue pilot was arrested after landing in field
GRAVESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Benton County recalled the moment when Cory Patterson was arrested after landing a plane in a field. Sheriff Robby Goolsby said he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the field. The field is located along Highway 4 in...
actionnews5.com
Northern Mississippi district attorney dies
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
iqstock.news
First Medical Spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa to open on September 7th
First medical spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa is set to open on the 7th of September. BATESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Me Wellness Spa is the first medical spa in Batesville, MS. It is owned and operated by nurse practitioner Shana B. Smith. The soft launch is on September 7th.
