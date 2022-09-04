ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Daily Mississippian

Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman

EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Community gives thoughts after man threatens to crash plane

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Patterson’s flight over north Mississippi was erratic and scary for folks on the ground. The plane flew low and businesses were evacuated. “Some customers left their groceries in their cart and just left,” said Ethridge. As this twin-engine plane flew over Tupelo, it...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing

A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
GERMANTOWN, TN
wtva.com

Authorities searched for individual in Palmetto area southwest of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities searched for a man Thursday morning in the Palmetto area southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Johnson said the driver stopped...
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Molly Barr roundabouts tricky but necessary

If you have not driven on Molly Barr near Highway 7, you are in for a bit of a surprise. The Molly Barr Road improvement project was completed earlier this month. There are three circular roundabouts to navigate east to west. And what was a straight street is now a 20 mile per hour zone that requires full attention of drivers.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Mid-South Fair announces live music lineup

More than 20 acts set to perform during 11-day run. The Mid-South Fair Tuesday announced the music lineup for its annual event set for Sept. 22-Oct. 2 at the Landers Center in Southaven. Performances held outdoors at the Main Stage are free with Fair admission. The schedule features more than...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Three Lose Lives on MS Highways Over Labor Day Weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 143 wrecks over the Labor Day holiday that resulted in three deaths. No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded the 2022 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Monday at midnight. The enforcement period began at 6 a.m. on Friday. The...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
yalnews.com

Terry Enjoys Serving Patients In Her Hometown

WATER VALLEY – When Deana Terry first started working at Yalobusha General Hospital during her senior year at Water Valley High School in 2006, she had no inclination that 14 years later she would be serving as a Family Nurse Practitioner at a local health clinic with the same employer.
WATER VALLEY, MS
desotocountynews.com

I-55 southbound closure starts Friday

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-55 southbound in Panola County will be closed for bridge repair and that closure will cause a detour for travelers heading south of Batesville toward Pope and Courtland. The six-mile closure will begin Friday evening, Sept. 9 at 7...
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges

Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Northern Mississippi district attorney dies

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

