Texas State drops fifth straight season opener in road loss to Nevada

SAN MARCOS — Texas State lost its fifth consecutive season opener Saturday night, dropping head coach Jake Spavital to 0-4 in openers with the Bobcats.

Nevada (2-0) took advantage of four turnovers, scoring 24 of its 38 points off takeaways, including a pick six in the third quarter by Bentlee Sanders, in the 38-14 win. Sanders accounted for three turnovers with two interceptions and a forced fumble by Texas State running back Lincoln Pare. The Wolf Pack are now plus-nine on turnovers for the season after forcing five in their first game.

Texas State’s offense ran more plays (76-63) and gained more total yards (277-274), but penalties (10 for 97 yards), third- and fourth-down efficiency (8-for-20 on third, 0-for-2 on fourth) and the four turnovers doomed the Bobcats. Texas State also struggled in the running game, netting negative yardage that included 44 yards lost on four sacks.

“From an offensive standpoint, it was just the inconsistencies of running the football, getting into passing downs, drops, penalties, protection mishaps or just a bad ball,” Spavital said. “Offensively, everybody seemed to have their moment of not doing their correct thing. And as a play-caller and a whole offensive unit, you’re searching for things that we can execute, put in play, and go. I know that’s not even close to the potential of our offense, and it’s frustrating for game one.

“Overall I thought the defense played extremely well," Spavital said.

"Our defense was always in short fields, and that tells me the offense was struggling and putting the defense in bad positions. And it’s tough to overcome that stuff when we are constantly shooting ourselves in the foot and putting one side of the ball in bad field position.”

Nevada scored first, taking its second drive six plays for 55 yards, ending on a 4-yard touchdown run by Toa Taua. New Texas State quarterback Layne Hatcher then threw his first interception — to Sanders — which led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Devonte Lee to make it 14-0 with 1 minute, seconds 30 left in the first quarter.

The Bobcats got on the board when Hatcher found Ashtyn Hawkins on a 20-yard touchdown pass, cutting the lead to 14-7 just before halftime.

Hatcher finished 33 of 51 for 289 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Hawkins had 10 catches for 96 yards and two scores.

Nevada's 24 unanswered points in the third quarter put the game out of reach, capped by Sanders' pick six to make it a 38-7 game. Hatcher found Hawkins for a 10-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to cement the final score.

“I know this game won’t define who we are, but to overcome who we are, we must stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” Spavital said. “There’s a lot of self-destructions, and that’s been our Achilles’ heel forever. I don’t question their fight. I don’t question the effort. I know it’s there. There was no finger-pointing on the sidelines when you could’ve easily done that on most teams. … At the end of the day, we must go out and execute and stop putting ourselves in bad positions.”

In his first game as a Bobcat, defensive lineman Levi Bell, a Louisiana Tech transfer originally from Cedar Park, tied for the team lead with 10 tackles, including three for a loss and a sack.